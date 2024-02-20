Meet the four candidates aiming to win California Assembly 1st District race

The four candidates, all Republicans, running for District 1 state Assembly are campaigning on a common and familiar theme: Sacramento doesn’t understand the North State and its policies don’t reflect the rural values of the area.

Two members of the Redding City Council, a member of the Anderson City Council and a farmer and former director of Modoc County’s Office of Emergency Services are vying for the seat currently held by Megan Dahle, who won the seat in a special election in November 2019.

Dahle is running for the state senate seat currently occupied by her husband, Brian Dahle. Brian Dahle had previously held the 1st District Assembly seat before he was elected to the senate.

The district includes 11 counties, including all of Shasta and Siskiyou counties, and it stretches from the Oregon border to just south of Lake Tahoe.

The top two vote-getters in the March 5 primary face off in the Nov. 5 general election race to represent the North State in Sacramento.

Megan Dahle won the district's assembly seat with 62% of the vote in November 2022. She earned heavy support in conservative-leaning Shasta County with more than 72% of the vote and won 64% of votes in Siskiyou County.

So, her endorsement of Heather Hadwick in the race could carry clout. Brian Dahle also has endorsed Hadwick.

Redding Mayor Tenessa Audette, also running for the District 1 Assembly seat, works as a district representative for Brian Dahle’s office.

Tenessa Audette

Among Audette’s endorsements are Redding Vice Mayor Julie Winter, Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett and Shasta County Supervisor Mary Rickert.

Should Audette win, the Redding City Council would have 60 days to either fill her vacant seat by appointment or call a special election to fill it. Audette’s term on the council runs through 2026.

Redding City Councilman Mark Mezzano announced last spring that he, too, is running for the assembly. Mezzano’s term on the council runs through the end of this year.

Mezzano’s endorsements include Redding City Councilman Michael Dacquisto, Shasta County Supervisor Tim Garman and former Shasta County Supervisor Joe Chimenti.

Heather Hadwick

Rounding out the candidates in the assembly race is Melissa Hunt, who serves on the Anderson City Council as vice mayor.

She is endorsed by, among others, Shasta County Supervisor Chris Kelstrom, Orland Vice Mayor Bruce Roundy and former Yreka Mayor Joan Freeman.

Priorities like protecting the Second Amendment, pro-life, reducing taxes, wildfire prevention and protecting the North State’s water are on Audette’s, Hadwick’s and Hunt’s candidate statements.

Mezzano, a retired California Highway Patrol sergeant, boosts his law enforcement background and says he will bring that experience to Sacramento to improve public safety in the district.

During a candidates’ forum on education at Sequoia Middle School in Redding, Audette, Hadwick and Hunt touted their teaching credentials.

Audette told the audience that she has several family members who are teachers and she teaches county government at Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry in Redding. Audette also attends Bethel Church in Redding.

Hadwick said she ran Modoc County’s Office of Emergency Services for nearly five years and before that she was a teacher. She currently teaches a public safety course at Modoc High School.

Melissa Hunt went to college in Southern California and taught school in the Los Angeles area before moving back to Shasta County, where she was born. She also taught fourth grade at a private Christian school in Redding.

At the forum, Mezzano told the audience that Sacramento is broken and that’s reflective in the schools, noting that it’s not the fault of teachers, who work hard in the classroom for not a lot of money.

“Teachers in my book are overworked and underpaid,” Mezzano said, noting that he would come home and collapse into bed when he used to teach traffic school.

Hunt agreed, noting that teachers have always been underpaid. “This is a lifelong thing. Teachers have never been paid enough,” she said.

Hunt added that there is a shortage of teachers in the state and California needs to do a better job of marketing those jobs to eligible people.

Mezzano echoed Hunt, saying it’s a priority that needs to be addressed.

Schools in the North State suffer because “they don’t have the tax base that the metropolitan areas have, so they're always struggling for money,” Mezzano said. He wants to find ways to bring more teachers into rural communities.

“If it means giving them a low-interest loan, so they can have housing in the community. Then that’s what I want to do,” he said.

Hadwick said mental health is a problem in schools and getting the care needed in rural schools is especially a challenge.

Audette said the state’s education system is complex and there isn’t one thing that will fix it. She said creating competition in the system would help.

“I would say school choice. We guarantee a free education…but it doesn’t always have to be at a government building,” Audette said. “So, I think if the money followed the kids, I think if we had some competition in this area, it would elevate everyone.”

Audette said the competition could increase pay for teachers.

All four candidates agreed that parents need to have a voice in their child’s education.

“I think it starts in the classroom with the teacher and the relationship that they develop with their student. If we got good relationships, the students love the teacher and the teacher is good for the kids, then parents tend to stay out of the way,” Mezzano said.

Audette said it's incumbent upon parents to get more involved in their child’s education. She said with her children, she has never had a teacher or administrator tell her to get less involved.

“So, on this debate of parental rights — especially up here where we’re talking about it and at our local school districts — it’s not the same struggle that they’re maybe having down in L.A. and maybe other larger, metropolitan areas,” Audette said.

Reiterating what she wrote in her candidate’s statement she submitted to the Shasta County elections office, Hadwick said “we need to keep social and political agendas out of our classrooms. Nothing productive will come from that.”

Unfortunately, Hadwick added, there are parents in the North State that don’t get involved and that makes it harder for teachers and administrators.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on X, formerly Twitter, @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Audette, Hadwick, 2 others vie in California Assembly District 1 race