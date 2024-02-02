Meet the four finalists for the vacant Niceville City Council seat to be filled Feb. 19

NICEVILLE — On Monday, the Niceville City Council narrowed the list of 11 finalists to four in the race to fill the seat left vacant when former council member Abner Williams suddenly resigned on Jan. 9.

"To have almost a dozen of our city residents come forward for this with very little time to prepare for something as important as a city council seat is really, really impressive," said Councilman Sal Nodjomian.

Here's a look at the four finalists;

Doug Stauffer

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Stauffer is the pastor of Faith Independent Baptist Church in Niceville. According to documents provided by the city of Niceville, Stauffer graduated from Penn State University in 1984 with a bachelor of science degree in accounting.

Besides his current pastor duties, Stauffer also serves as chaplain of the Niceville Police Department and is a board member of several organizations that operate in Okaloosa County.

"My commitment and dedication to the citizens of Niceville are unwavering," wrote Stauffer in his letter of intent. "I am enthusiastic about collaborating with other council members, city officials and the citizenry to foster continued growth and effectively address upcoming challenges our community may face. I am confident that my extensive background, diverse skill set, and balanced temperament will greatly benefit Niceville and the City Council."

Douglas Tolbert

A U.S. Air Force veteran with over 35 years of flying experience, Tolbert serves on the Niceville City Planning Commission and is an Okaloosa-Walton Transportation Planning Organization member.

Tolbert's educational resume entails a bachelor of science in aircraft engineering technology and a master of science in aeronautical science.

"I have witnessed the city council in action for years and have occasionally participated in proceedings," said Tolbert in his letter of intent. "This has opened my eyes to the wide-reaching demands of city government for a community wishing to thrive in an increasingly complex and bureaucratic world. I believe I am prepared to be a valuable contributor to the council while possessing the humility to understand there is much more to learn."

By the recommendations of the Niceville City Charter, any vacancy on the council should be filled by a city planning commission member.

Kristen Shell

Shell is no stranger to local government, having more than 20 years of experience in various planning roles in Bay, Santa Rosa and Leon counties. Shell currently serves as the deputy director and environmental planner at the Walton County Planning and Developmental Services Department.

Shell has a master of engineering degree from the University of Florida, a master of science in urban and regional planning from Florida State University, a bachelor of civil engineering from Florida State University, and a master of business administration from the University of West Florida.

"In addition to my love for this city and my devotion to community service, I bring a great deal of experience working on difficult community issues in various regional and local government settings," said Shell in her letter of intent. "I have worked on tough environmental issues related to bay water quality and spring protection, cultural heritage tourism in Panama City's historic African American community, place-based inner-city neighborhood plans, large-scale infrastructure projects in the city of Tallahassee, and transportation planning in Walton County, just to name a few. I have a proven track record with effective community engagement, teamwork, and problem-solving."

Suraj Patel

A former candidate for city council in 2020, Patel lost to Williams by 765 votes. Among the four finalists, Patel is the youngest and the only one with no local experience holding office of any kind.

Patel's experience has been in the hospitality and construction industry. He currently serves as a project superintendent of the Comfort Suites in Destin and the Sleep Inn & Suites in Fort Walton Beach.

He holds a bachelor of science in criminology and criminal justice from Florida State University.

What's next?

The Niceville City Council will meet on Monday, Feb. 19, to decide who the next member will be. Once selected by a majority vote, the chosen member will complete the remainder of Williams' term, which ends in March 2025.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Niceville City Council closes in on next city council member