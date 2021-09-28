Meet Francesco Saccaggi, Owens Corning’s 2021 Employee Volunteer of the Year

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Owens Corning

Francesco Saccaggi

Francesco Saccaggi is a senior sales leader for Owens Corning cellular glass, based in Italy. For 10 years, Francesco has volunteered more than 20 hours a month with the Italian Relief Corps of the Order of Malta – CISOM. The Order of Malta helps victims of armed conflicts and natural disasters by providing medical assistance; caring for refugees, homeless, and disabled; and distributing medicines and basic equipment for survival.

In early 2020, Francesco and his CISOM group were at the Bologna airport to check the temperature of all arriving passengers and limit the spread of COVID-19. They also cleaned and disinfected area churches before and after each service as well as checked temperatures and corrected mask usage during religious celebrations.

In addition, Francesco spent his summer holiday greeting immigrant refugees arriving by sea, and transferring them to gathering sites, where they had access to volunteer doctors.

His other activities with CISOM have included distributing blankets and hot beverages to the homeless; organizing shelters; collecting and distributing food, clothing, and medicine; and providing companionship to the lonely and elderly.

Francesco demonstrates the impact an individual can make, and his volunteer efforts are a great demonstration of Owens Corning’s purpose: our people and products make the world a better place.

