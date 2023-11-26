Meet Gastonia's new mayor-elect

Richard Franks answers questions during the 2023 Gastonia Mayoral Forum held Monday evening, Aug. 7, 2023, at St. Stephens AME Zion Church on West Franklin Boulevard.

Gastonia Mayor-elect Richard Franks expects his first month in office to be a blur.

"It's going to be very busy," said Franks, who was elected as Gastonia's new mayor in the 2023 municipal election. "I've a lot to learn."

Franks, a Republican, ousted incumbent Mayor Walker Reid, a Democrat, who was on the Gastonia City Council for 16 years and the mayor of Gastonia for six.

Background

Franks is a native of south Gastonia and a graduate of Hunter Huss High School and UNC Charlotte, where he studied human services.

Now retired, he previously owned his own screenprinting and embroidery business.

"Technically, I still do it for some people. I've done it since I was 14 years old," he said.

Franks returned to Gastonia around eight years ago from Memphis, Tennessee, where he lived off and on for more than a decade.

Now, he says that working as Gastonia's mayor will be his full-time job.

"The city needs leadership and somebody that can give it direction," he said.

Priorities

One of Frank's priorities in his first year will be the establishment of a mayoral task force to help him work in five areas of concern he's identified: public safety, fiscal responsibility, transparency in governance, Gastonia's homelessness crisis and city beautification.

"I like to surround myself with people that are very knowledgeable in their areas of expertise," he said. "This empowers the citizens to play an active role in shaping the future of the city."

He said that his task force will include people from all walks of life.

"I want to bring the city back together. I want it to be an inclusive city of all people," he said.

Franks said that he wants there to be "less of a tax burden" on the citizens of Gastonia. He also wants to examine the city budget, looking for "wasteful spending."

Franks also said that he wants to help address the problem of widespread homelessness in Gastonia.

He said that he has connected with the District Attorney's Office about holding a special court for people who are homeless that would connect them to vital resources to help get them off the street.

"If somebody gets into trouble, they'll have options," Franks said. "The purpose is to give the homeless people a path to self sustaining."

District Attorney Travis Page said his office reviewed possibilities for the court earlier this year, and they plan to resume their efforts to get a program going.

"Some jurisdictions have specialized courtrooms, but we may look for it to be a program within the DA's Office, similar to the Deferred Prosecution program we have for first offenders," he said. "The goal would be to use the criminal process as motivation and a means to connect people to the services that can get them off the street for good."

Franks said that when he takes office, he will convene a meeting of various stakeholders around the county to address the problem of homelessness.

"This is a big undertaking, but I think the citizens of Gastonia deserve somebody that's willing to step up and try to alleviate the problem," he said.

Personal philosophy

Franks is a Christian, and he said that one of his driving personal philosophies "is you take care of the least among us."

"That's a broad statement, but I look at it from a Christian point of view," he said.

Franks said he feels the city is ready for change.

"There's a lot that I'm trying to get accomplished. I think the citizens of Gastonia deserve a brighter future, a better future, a more fiscally responsible government," he said.

Richard Franks stands on the steps near City Hall in Gastonia Thursday afternoon, Nov. 16, 2023.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Meet Gastonia's new mayor-elect