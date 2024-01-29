Meet the Germantown School Board candidates running in the February primary

Two Germantown School Board members, Tracy Pawlak and Tom Barney, are facing challengers at the ballot box this spring.

Pawlak is facing two opponents in a primary election Feb. 20. The top two candidates from the primary will face off in the general election April 2.

Separately, Barney has just one opponent, Fred Fleitz. With just two candidates, that race does not require a primary and will be decided April 2.

All school board seats in Germantown are elected "at-large," which means all voters in the school district can vote for each seat. The other five school board members, who hold staggered three-year terms, are not up for election this spring.

Here’s what we know about the candidates in the primary election for Pawlak’s seat.

Tracy Pawlak (incumbent)

Tracy Pawlak, a Germantown School Board member, is running for re-election.

Background: Pawlak was elected to the Germantown School Board in 2021. He also works as an AVP Wealth Training Consultant for Johnson Financial Group.

Websites: tracypawlak.com and facebook.com/pawlakforgermantown

Supporters: Pawlak said he is self-funding his campaign and will not accept campaign donations. He said he is not aware of any endorsements.

Pawlak is a Germantown parent who started attending meetings in 2019

Pawlak, who has three children in the district, said he started attending school board meetings in 2019 and was concerned by the low attendance. He ran for a board seat in 2020 and lost, before winning in 2021 with a commitment to improve school board transparency. While changes were already in motion, he said he pushed to get all committee meetings streamed on YouTube, as they now are.

Advocates for raising teacher pay, increasing special education funding

Pawlak said he has prioritized running a balanced budget for the district, while in previous years the district had to dip into its savings to cover expenses. He said the district isn’t “anywhere near” needing another referendum to increase tax funding, but he does hope to see the district raise teacher pay. Pawlak said state lawmakers should increase special education funding and re-examine the funding formula for schools.

Supported proposals for school safety officer, allowing concealed carry

Pawlak supported other board members’ proposals to add a school safety officer and ask state lawmakers to give school districts more options, such as allowing concealed carry in school buildings. Neither has been implemented.

Pawlak OK with removing some books from libraries, limiting CRT to high school

Asked his views on removing books from school libraries, Pawlak said he thought it was appropriate to do so based on sexual content. He also agreed with a school board decision in 2021 to limit any teaching about critical race theory to two high school courses and required those courses to notify parents about the mention of CRT.

Jeff Voyer

Jeff Voyer is running in the primary election for Germantown School Board Feb. 20, 2024.

Background: Voyer works as a Contact Sales Associate for Grand Appliance. He has two young children.

Website: facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554329828473

Supporters: Voyer said his campaign so far is self-funded and was unsure if he would accept donations in the future. He said he has been "offered" endorsements but rejected them, saying he thought it should be a non-partisan race. He declined to say who offered endorsements.

Voyer motivated by his kids, taxpayers

Voyer said he was motivated to run because of his two children, ages 5 and 2. He is running on a platform of "transparency; decency with age-appropriate materials; and not overburdening our taxpayers."

Wants parents notified about library books; opposes 'trans literature'

Voyer said he does not support fully removing books from libraries but would like to see a system for parental notifications on certain books for certain ages. He said he opposes "trans literature." "As far as trans literature or trans agenda, I don't believe it has a place in public school," he said.

Voyer opposes mentioning CRT at any level

Voyer said he opposes any mention of critical race theory in school curriculum. He disagreed with the school board's decision to allow discussion of CRT in two high school courses.

Plans to prevent DEI programs

Asked about his priority of "not overburdening" taxpayers, Voyer said he opposes DEI, which stands for diversity, equity and inclusion; he called DEI programs a "waste of funding." Asked for examples of DEI in Germantown, Voyer said he doesn't know of anything currently. "Everything that I’m saying is future-driven," he said. "It’s not something I’ve seen but something I want to prevent in the future." Voyer also said he would look to "trim the fat" in the district's budget.

Bruce Warnimont

Bruce Warnimont, former Germantown School Board member pictured in a 2014 file photo, is running to rejoin the board. He declined to share a new photo.

Background: Warnimont previously served on the Germantown School Board from 2001 to 2016. He owns an engineering business.

Website: None

Supporters: Warnimont said he wasn't planning to accept donations and hadn't received endorsements.

Warnimont said board in his time was more communicative

Asked what he accomplished in his previous time on the board, Warnimont said the board was successful in reducing class sizes. He also thought the district at the time had better lines of communication between staff, parents and community members, and he said it seemed those had fallen "by the wayside," referencing the tenor of more recent conflicts about curriculum and critical race theory. "Having a reasonable chance for meaningful dialogue helps people understand where each other comes from," Warnimont said.

CRT not a focus

Asked his views on CRT, Warnimont said he's "not even sure what CRT stands for." He said it's not a focus for him. "The bigger issue to me is hearing people out," he said.

Would like to see increased enrollment

Warnimont said he's "not coming in with an agenda." "The first part of our name is 'German,'" he said. "Germans don't like change very much." He did say he would like to see the district increase enrollment, but how to do that is the "$64,000 question."

Says board should focus on the local level

Warnimont said he didn't think Germantown should advocate for funding or policies at the state level, saying he is too familiar with how "very little" a district can do to influence lawmakers. "It's not gonna change anything," he said. He did say board members should be open to considering going to voters with a referendum if more school funding is needed.

Residents of the Germantown School District can vote in the primary election Feb. 20.

Contact Rory Linnane at rory.linnane@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @RoryLinnane.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Meet the Germantown School Board candidates in the February primary