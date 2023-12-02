Meet Goosie, a high-energy hound, lover and escape artist who needs some tender training

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.

Goosie

Gender: Female

Age: 4 years

Weight: 40 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Hound Mix Brown/Black

Orphaned Since: Nov. 21

Adoption Fee: $150

Goosie is a full-grown hound mix with a ton of energy. she needs a little training to learn how not to jump fences and play Houdini. She is dog selective, but she's is a huge cuddle bug, walks great on a leash, and is very affectionate to those she knows.

Goosie is a full-grown hound mix who has more energy than the famous bunny. Goosie needs a little training to learn how not to jump fences and play Houdini. Goosie is dog selective, which means if you already have one at home, we would have them meet a couple of times before adoption. She can also be snippy with neighboring dogs if they are fenced near her. She’s a little nervous around those she does not know as well as vacuums. It might seem that Goosie is here because well, she’s special. But the reason she’s still here is because she needs someone who is willing to help her get over her bad habits. She is a huge cuddle bug, loves to have her belly petted, walks great on a leash, and is very affectionate to those she knows. Come visit her soon and see that she really is just a big teenager at heart. For more information please visit, www.spcaflorida.org.

Millie

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years

Weight: 54 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Mastiff/Boxer Mix Brown/White

Orphaned Since: Feb. 10

Adoption Fee: $150

Millie has been with us since February. She's a silly girl who loves to cuddle and loves to be active. Millie didn’t get training as a youngster and will need it. She is food-motivated, so training should be easy to do.

Millie is still at SPCA Florida waiting for that perfect family to take her home. She’s been with us since February, and if we could read a dog's mind, we’d be pretty sure she thinks that she will never find a home. Millie is a silly girl who loves to cuddle after a day of play. She loves to be active, so if you love long walks, the beach or just hanging outdoors, then Millie is your girl. Millie didn’t get training as a youngster and will need it. She is food-motivated, so training should be easy to do. This girl just needs a chance to get out of here, decompress for a while, get the training she needs, and have the home she’s always wanted. So, meet Millie and see the potential in her eyes to be the best family member ever. For more information, please visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Ruby

Gender: Female Age: 7 years

Weight: 13 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair Orange/White

Orphaned Since: Nov. 3

Adoption Fee: $50

Ruby came to SPCA Florida as a surrender this fall. Ruby’s legs are shorter than most cats, but that doesn’t stop her from jumping onto high places. Her family must continue her special prescription diet for her gastritis. Ruby would do great as a single pet at home.

Do you remember Morris, the famous cat from the 9 Lives commercials? Well, meet Ruby, the female version of Morris. She came to SPCA Florida as a surrender this fall and has been roaming our admin offices since then. She keeps to herself most of the time but does love to walk around and venture off to see new areas. Ruby’s legs are shorter than most cats, but that doesn’t stop her from jumping onto high places or running in and out of offices. Her new family must continue her special prescription diet for her gastritis. Ruby is not fond of doctor visits and needed to be sedated in the past to be able to be handled by them. Ruby would do great as a single pet at home. If you need a little partner who is not needy but will still hang around you, then Ruby can be your best friend. For more information, please visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Typhoon

Gender: Male

Age: 7 months

Weight: 8 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair Brown

Orphaned Since: June 27

Adoption Fee: $100

Typhoon loves to play with any toy he can get his paws on. He’s quite an explorer and has a funny little quirk: He loves to sleep in his litter box. He’s good with dogs and other cats. And if you like morning talks, this is your guy.

Meet Typhoon! His name pretty much says it all. This little guy loves to play with wands, crinkle toys, and pretty much any little toy he can get his paws on. He’s known as the explorer around here; there’s no place he hasn’t discovered. Typhoon also has a funny little quirk: He loves to sleep in his litter box. Perhaps his new family can teach him that beds do exist. He does love to sleep on his back and likes to be scratched on his belly. Strangers are a little scary to him, but with time he will come around. He’s good with dogs and other cats. Finally, if you like morning talks, this is your guy, and he won’t hesitate to let you know when he’s hungry. For more information on Typhoon, please visit www.spcaflorida.org.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Meet this week's SPCA pets: Goosie, Millie, Ruby and Typhoon