Meet and greets could help Haley cross the finish line

AMHERST, NH (NEXSTAR) – In New Hampshire, Nikki Haley has hosted events across the state to meet local residents. Events like these could potentially increase her chances of getting ahead in the polls.

On Friday, January 19, the former South Carolina governor joined voters in Amherst, New Hampshire for some casual conversation and pictures. This event was hosted at Mary Ann’s Diner and was one of many Haley held across the state to engage with voters on a personal level.

Michelle Rogers, a supporter of Haley, appreciated the connection she felt she was able to form with the politician.

“She goes around. She talks to you as a person. She doesn’t talk to you as much as she’s 25,000 levels above you. She talks to you very genuine,” Rogers said.

Other residents, like Al Lacey, were happy to be able to meet the potential Presidential nominee.

“I was just excited that she was going to be here. You know, a buddy of mine called me and told me and we only live two minutes down the road. So, I said, let’s go over. Me and my wife came, and I like her. I think she’s very nice,” Lacey commented.

On Friday, polls indicated that Haley was still trailing former President Donald Trump by 17 points. Many of the Haley supporters were former Trump voters who say they are supporting the former governor over the former president.

“She is truthful. She is knowledgeable. She does not lie. She is truthful!” Rogers expressed.

Other candidates, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Trump, are only holding rallies in New Hampshire leading up to primary day. However, Haley’s decision to meet face-to-face with voters in a casual setting made many supporters at the event feel comfortable with her and made them see her as a real person, not just a politician.

“I think it’s really good to see that they’re just human, normal people, right?” said a member of the Casalegno and Haslam families, “And to bring it back to real life level, especially for the kids to see that and what a better way than in a place where you’re eating lunch.”

These personal interactions with voters could be what Haley needs to secure a win this Tuesday.

