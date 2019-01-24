Meet Group (MEET) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Meet Group (MEET) closed at $5.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.98% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.68%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the dating site company had gained 31.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MEET as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 6, 2019. On that day, MEET is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $52.30 million, up 30.36% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MEET. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.77% higher. MEET is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note MEET's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.08. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 49.15.

It is also worth noting that MEET currently has a PEG ratio of 0.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

