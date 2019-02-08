Meet Group (MEET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Meet Group (MEET) closed at $5.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day.

Meet Group (MEET) closed at $5.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the dating site company had gained 1.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.28% in that time.

MEET will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MEET to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $52.30 million, up 30.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MEET should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.85% higher within the past month. MEET currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, MEET is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 52.52.

Also, we should mention that MEET has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MEET's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MEET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



MeetMe, Inc. (MEET) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.