Meet Group (MEET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Meet Group (MEET) closed at $5.57, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the dating site company had gained 0.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.53% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MEET as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $52.30 million, up 30.36% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MEET. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MEET currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, MEET currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 50.88.

It is also worth noting that MEET currently has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



