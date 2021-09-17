Meet Guayusa, an Anti-Inflammatory Tea Guaranteed to Boost Your Energy Levels

The Daily Beast

Go Nakamura/GettyThe parents of an 8-year-old girl now left orphaned. A Kentucky woman recently crowned “Teacher of the Year.” A beloved Idaho fire chief. These are among the latest COVID-19 deaths reported this week, as hospitals across the nation warn the Delta-fueled wave is so bad they are already rationing care.Eight-year-old Lillie Burko has witnessed the devastation firsthand and is now left to deal with its brutal aftermath: After losing both her parents to COVID within two weeks, she is