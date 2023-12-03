Meet Hannarose McGuinness, The Register-Guard's new growth and development reporter

Hannarose McGuinness recently started covering growth and development for The Register-Guard, a new beat to cover the dynamic changes occurring in the Eugene-Springfield area and other parts of Lane County.

McGuinness is a recent graduate of the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. During her last year at UO, she was the editor of the independent, student-led Daily Emerald, overseeing a staff of more than 100 reporters, photographers, designers and editors. McGuinness was a Snowden Fellow during the summer, reporting for The News-Review in Roseburg.

"I moved to Eugene from Austin, Texas, in 2016 for the abundant natural beauty, the intertwined community and the University of Oregon’s journalism school," McGuinness said. "Almost eight years later, I feel incredibly grateful to be able to inform audiences on local happenings through my coverage on the R-G’s newly established growth and development beat."

She spent the first couple of weeks on her beat at The Register-Guard meeting with local government planning, zoning and development officials and community organizations, researching planned developments and and taking over the weekly What's That story.

"I’ve been reporting in this community for years now, and it’s an honor to be able to amplify the ways in which our county is working to better serve and support residents with comprehensive planning, construction of new facilities and development of much-needed housing," she said.

McGuinness said she would love to hear from readers who "like me, have an interest in history, diverse inclusion, stability resources, non-profit agencies or any other form of community involvement." You can reach her at 541-844-9859, hmcguinness@registerguard.com or on X @scohannarose

"I’m a lifelong learner and invite anybody who feels similarly passionate about supporting their neighbors to share their own experiences living in Lane County," McGuinness said.

Cherrill Crosby is the executive editor of The Register-Guard and the Statesman Journal. You can reach her at crosbyc@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Meet The Register-Guard's new growth and development reporter