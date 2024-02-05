Meet Harlowe, Wrens’ newest K9 officer

Wrens Police Department’s Assistant Chief PJ Hambrick has a new partner who will be adding a variety of skills to investigations and police work.

Harlowe, a 21-month-old German Sheppard, has already been seen at a few city events and will soon be joining Hambrick on shifts in a specially equipped patrol car.

Hambrick has served with a K9 unit before and said that he is excited about the opportunity to do so again.

“Sure, a K9 is good for finding narcotics, but they are also good for tracking people who have committed crimes and those who are not mentally stable or are young and wander off or get lost. They are also good for public relations with the youth, when it comes to building a bridge between police and the community and that’s where it starts,” Hambrick said.

PJ Hambrick and Harlowe

Hambrick worked with his previous K9 partner, Maza, a Belgian Malinois, for nearly 16 years.

“He went everywhere with me and really became part of the family,” Hambrick said. “He grew up with all my children and became my best friend. I lost him two years ago.”

Hambrick said he started looking into taking on another K9 partner in the spring of 2023, but thought it would be out of reach because of the expenses associated with such a dog, the associated equipment and its extensive training.

He had about given up on the idea when things just started falling into place.

While talking to a friend who owns and operates Quality K9 Concepts, a business that trains detection dogs for sale and service, he found out about Harlowe. Hambrick’s friend offered to donate Harlowe to Hambrick if he or the city could cover the cost of the training.

“Within 24 hours of the offer, I reached out to some friends who led me to the Shield Club of Greater Augusta,” Hambrick said. “I wrote them a letter and by 8 a.m. the next morning, they were offering to provide the money for training.”

Other organizations, like the Georgia Police K9 Association, also agreed to provide a ballistic vest for Harlowe, a tracking vest, a trauma kit, a vehicle insert for the patrol car and other equipment.

In addition to tracking and detection, Assistant Police Chief PJ Hambrick says that he expects Harlowe, the city's new K9 officer, to also be an ambassador for the police department.

“It’s all amazing really,” Hambrick said. “I never imagined. Everyone has been so generous. This K9 will be of use to the city and won’t cost the city a penny.”

Hambrick said that K9s like Harlowe add a ton of utility to a law enforcement agency.

“If we have a suspect who flees or someone drops a gun, it will follow that person’s trail and find articles they may have dropped in other places,” he said. “And she is not trained to bite whatsoever. If we have a lost child, we can have her track that child and she will not bite at the end.”

In the last month Hambrick and Harlowe have certified in obedience, both urban and rural tracking as well as in the detection of marijuana, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, MDMA, Fentanyl, LSD and PCP.

“She’s one of the most laid-back dogs but has one of the highest drives I’ve ever seen,” Hambrick said. “As far as personality, anybody can walk up and touch her. Then, when her feet hit the ground she’s ready to work. We want her to be able to go in schools and events.”

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Meet Harlowe, Wrens’ newest K9 officer