Meet IIM Bangalore’s EPGP Class Of 2023

It has become a cliché to call Bangalore the “Silicon Valley of India” – or even Asia. Still, it is impossible to deny similarities.

India’s startup and tech hub, Bangalore – or Bengaluru – boasts a $110 billion dollar GDP, matching the economic output of Morocco as a whole. The region gobbled up nearly 60% of India’s startup funding from 2020-2020, with over a third of India’s IT professionals calling it home. From 2019-2021, the city attracted $17 billion in startup funding – and Karnataka raked in $29 billion as a whole. Bangalore has also produced 39 unicorns. That number may be overshadowed by the 220 unicorns grown in the Bay Area-Silicon Valley corridor. However, Bangalore is expected to sprout another 46 unicorns in just the next 2-4 years according to the Hurun Research Institute. That includes Polygon, which had already scarfed up $450 million in funding during the first quarter alone!

Main walkway at IIM Bangalore

A CORPORATE MAGNET

Yes, Bangalore is the place to be. Indian Biotech firms? Bangalore houses half of them. Company headquarters? Try Infosys, Wipro, and Flipkart to start. Country headquarters? Here are just a few firms who operate out of Bangalore: Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Dell, IBM, Goldman Sachs, Accenture, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Oracle, KPMG – well, you get the gist. And that doesn’t count R&D centers for companies like Samsung, Cisco, Boeing, Walmart, Adobe, and General Electric. Thanks to deep investment from investors and government alike, Bangalore is a global force in industries ranging from aerospace and telecom to artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Sprawling industrial parks and congested traffic, shopping on Brigade Road and dining along St. St. Mark’s Road – a place that’s home to over 100 languages and nearly 13,000 millionaires: That’s Bangalore. And did I mention the free wifi?

Get rich, get ahead, or get experience. Jobs, Expertise, Opportunity, Connections. You can have it all in Bangalore. Despite being the 5th-largest metro in India, Bangalore has nearly 900 higher education institutions – more than any other city. That includes over 100 engineering colleges and nearly 100 institutions offering graduate business education courses. For the latter, the best-known and most-prestigious of the bunch is the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore. Ranked as the #2 graduate business program in India by The Financial Times, IIM Bangalore differentiates itself through scale and distinction. That includes a stellar faculty featuring over 150 experts, researchers, and practitioners, not to mention a wealth of electives. Overall, the school counts 1,200 students among its various graduate business programs, enabling MBAs to tap into a wide network of high potentials. When it comes to the one-year EPGP (Executive Post-Graduate Program) program, the return on investment is high. Within three years of graduation, EPGP grads are earning more than American counterparts from Cornell and Duke – with a 67% jump between pre-EPGP and post-graduation pay. All this comes with a deep immersion into inner workings of the larger Bangalore community.

Story continues

Library Walkway

ACCESS TO IT ALL

Lokender Singh Rathore has re-located to Bangalore after 10 years in the Indian Navy, where he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Before that, he worked as a management consultant for Deloitte. For him, the school’s resources, coupled with its location, provide the perfect preparation for his long-term plans to move into operations and program management.

“IIM Bangalore is situated in the Silicon Valley of India and has produced most of the unicorn firms in India,” he tells P&Q. “NSRCEL, a start-up incubation cell at IIM Bangalore, provides numerous opportunities to experience the “hustle” culture and learn from one of the best entrepreneurs of the country. In today’s world where digital infrastructure is rapidly evolving, it is extremely important for all organizations to inculcate innovation and start up mentality to sustain growth and profitability, which is often called as intrapreneurship. Hence, it is imperative for all MBA graduates to build entrepreneurship skills. And there is no better place than IIM Bangalore for that in India.”

Taking Rathore’s point a step further, Akriti Ghai boils the IIM Bangalore EPGP difference down to one word: access. “It was the prospect for interactions with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators through IIM B Business Conclave, EPGP Seminar and Alum Series, PGP social clubs, and Vista events,” she notes. “These gave me confidence that IIM Bangalore is the ideal place for a holistic education and industry engagement. This paves a great way to learn and lead by staying abreast of the latest business challenges, corporate opportunities, and networking events, which put together will aid me in developing a business mindset for my future endeavors.”

Classroom Arena alongside the walls

MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN THE TOP FIRMS

Ghai herself hails from Ernst & Young. And you’ll find plenty of students who’ve worked for top employers in the EPGP Class of 2023. Case in point: Abhishek Pandey. Before business school, he led a product development team responsible for Honda’s first BS6 compliant scooter. He was so respected at Honda that he represented the firm as its youngest technical lead ever at the International Auto Expo in 2016. By the same token, Bibin Kumar trained over 20,000 undergraduates over two years at Infosys – earning the company’s highest feedback scores in the process.

His secret? “I had to wake up every morning, wear the mask of a brave soul, and be there for my students when they needed me,” Kumar explains. “I saw happiness, I laughed with my students. I saw success. I celebrated with my students. I saw failures – failures that led to some students getting expelled from the training program. They would be jobless, and I had been there, so I wept with them, helplessly…But overall, my time as a trainer helped me [to] build empathy and become a better person.”

The EPGP Class of 2023 has distinguished itself in many other ways. A year after joining Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Sipra Priyadarshinee became the company’s first female employee – and youngest engineer – to complete “a large-scale critical capacity enhance project…incident free.” Vishwa Prakash Shukla found his footing in edtech as a confounder, winning the Maharashtra Government’s ‘Maharashtra Startup Week in 2018. When Mamta Kumari joined the Steel Authority of India’s Bokaro Steel Plant, she created the Buddy Project to help them move out of administrative roles and onto the shop floor where they had a chance to earn more and climb higher.

“Under this project, each junior was mapped with a senior so that they get their issues addressed,” she tells P&Q. “This also gave the young women confidence and moral boost to not only stay but also thrive in their jobs. Over the years, I saw the women working on shop floor increase in number.”

IIM Bangalore students working on exam prep

A RICHES-TO-RAGS STORY

Sometimes, their efforts were outright heroic. As an operations officer, Gautam Sharad protected the lives of his shipmates and other vessels when he managed an emergency aboard a tanker. Lokender Singh Rathore did the same by coordinating efforts to keep a fire from spreading aboard an aircraft carrier. Of course, some actions were simply gutsy. Exhibit A: Harshad P. Bhoir. He left it all behind – a strategy leadership role working in the CEO’s office with all the authority and perks surrounding it – to come to business school.

“I call this an accomplishment because it wasn’t easy to leave behind a life, that I had built over 6 years,” Bhoir writes. “The change was drastic, but equally necessary. I went from driving a 3.5V6 to a 1.5V4, from my office cabin to being the classroom desk and from board rooms to break-out room. There have been some serious downshifts. Yet, none of what I have learnt at IIMB in the last 6 months would have been possible unless I had given these things.”

What has Bhoir learned? For one, he was exposed to the intricacies of entrepreneurship. Last spring, he launched a dog food startup leveraging his experience cooking for his pet. Thus far, his subscription service has generated 8 customers – all of whom have continued to use his product. Bhoir isn’t alone in speeding up his career momentum in the IIMB EPGP. Lokender Singh Rathore was part of a team that won first place in the Bharat Quiz – a business-themed quiz show sponsored by IIMB that attracted 300 teams. His classmate, Abhishek Pandey, was a member of the 1st place team in Business Case Challenge, which was part of IIMB’s fall Business Conclave. On top of that, he has been gaining critical work experience by partnering with the Tata Group on a class marketing project.

“This involves the growth of its novel business unit for Indian wear ‘Taneira’. Project scope mandates developing business strategy for the brand that leverages its complete potential, identifying right target segment and developing right brand positioning statement.”

Sports Complex

WORLD-CLASS TEACHING

Still, some school achievements are difficult to quantify – or even explain. Just ask Janet Mary. Her biggest takeaway from the EPGP program comes down to confidence. “[I’ve been] overcoming my own perception that I am not capable of certain things,” she observes. “This program at IIMB has, more than anything else, instilled deep self-belief and I feel more equipped than ever to deal with any challenge! Being the batch representative of EPGP only further drove this change!”

Then again, with a half year left in the program, Vishwa Prakash Shukla believes his best is yet to come. That said, he has already reaped several benefits from the program. “The MBA program promotes structured thought process. I learned how to prioritize and manage my time. My networking skills have improved, and I am now able to connect with enterprises and startups more frequently on weekends.”

For many, IIM Bangalore’s biggest strength is its faculty’s teaching and research prowess. And you won’t find many class members who dispute this notion. For many students, class sessions rank among the highlights of the program thus far. One of the most popular courses thus far has been Professor Rejie George Pallathitta’s Competition and Strategy course. Notably, Lokender Singh Rathore appreciates how Pallathitta has made the course frameworks so relevant and easy-to-understand. The biggest lesson from the course?

“Peter Drucker had said, “Culture eats strategy for breakfast”,” Rathore writes. “After undergoing the Competition and Strategy course, I have learnt that a well formulated strategy is that package of a meal without which cultural changes will die out of starvation.”

Next Page: Interview with Dr. Ashok Thampy, the Chairperson of the EPGP program

Page 3: Profiles of 12 EPGP Students

EPGP Class of 2023

HANGING AT HIGH TIDE

Macroeconomics was another popular choice by the Class of 2023. Abhishek Pandey lauds how Professor Chetan Subramanian’s energy and engaging content motivated him to get up in the morning. Sipra Priyadarshinee shares Pandey’s sentiments. “The way Prof Subramanium taught the subject was just wow,” she writes. “It was like listening to a mesmerizing story. Now when I see a news on economics, I can actually understand it!”

Ann George, a transport planner who dabbles in teaching Zumba, gave her vote to Brand Management, which is taught by Professor YLR Moorthi. Her big takeaway? “If a person isn’t able to convey an idea in a simple and crisp manner, he or she is clearly bluffing.”

That’s not to say that IIM Bangalore is all classes, projects, and networking. For the Class of 2023, the big hangout is a place called High Tide. George describes it as a place that personifies the program’s “Work Hard, Play Hard’ culture. On one hand, it is a place, it is a place where student teams gather over food to complete a report. At other times, George notes, “We always hit this pub after our exams and party our guts out.”

Of course, the best gathering spots aren’t always bars or clubs. Mamta Kumari predicts that when her class is quizzed on their favorite spot at their 10-year reunion, they will respond ‘D802.’ “It is the apartment where three of our classmates live, the walls of which know all our secrets outside the classroom activities,” Kumari explains. “This is where we went from being strangers to becoming friends. Parties, afterparties, live sports, and case competitions – there’s never a reason not to gather here. I am sure that come the end of our program, this is where we’ll bid our goodbyes. D802 is special.”

Famous L Square

SECRET TO BUSINESS SCHOOL HAPPINESS? GET A DOG

Similarly, Harshad P. Bhoir believes his home will come up as a favorite spot – and not just because he can cook and his wife can host. “Having a golden retriever at home is like having a magnet with de-stressing abilities. MBAs, especially when packed into a year, aren’t easy on you. Having a dog is probably the best way of getting rid of all the stress.”

It wasn’t the stress that brought the Class of 2023 to IIM Bangalore’s EPGP program. Instead, it was a sense that something was missing – or the possibilities were too great to ignore. After a decade in manufacturing, Mamta Kumari recognized her skills in finance, technology, and project management weren’t enough to take her to the next level. At the same time, Bibin Kumar returned to campus to supplement his experience with classroom learning. For him, business school has been like returning to the past. Only yhis time, Kumar says, he is looking at his career using an entirely different lens.

“Six months in, I keep connecting my learnings back to my less successful and failed experiments,” he admits. “[This time], I seem to have answers to how I would have tackled those situations differently.”

Classroom Arena

A CLASS PROFILE

During the past cycle, IIM Bangalore received 1,023 applications for a spot in the EPGP Class of 2023. Ultimately, the school accepted just 7.3% of applicants, making it more selective than American full-time MBA programs like Harvard Business School or the Wharton School. Ultimately, the program enrolled 75 students.

This year’s class averaged a 700 GMAT, with scores ranging from 620-770. The students’ Quant and Verbal GRE scores each came out to 164. On average, the class boasts 7.5 years of work experience. Among them, 24% possess an average of 2 years of work experience outside India, which covers 19 different countries. In addition, women make up 25% of the class.

Academically, 60 of the 75 class members earned Engineering-related degrees as undergraduates. 7 majored in Commerce, with Science and the Arts covering 5 and 3 class members respectively. Professionally, the largest class last worked in the following industries: Oil, Energy, and Petroleum (15%), IT Products (13%), IT Services (12%), Banking and Finance (12%), Engineering (9%), and Automobile (9%). The class also includes representatives from Retail, Defense, Media and Entertainment, and Telecom. IN terms of their pre-MBA functions, the largest segments include Operations (16%), IT Products and Services (15%), Finance and Banking (12%), Consulting (12%), General Management (12%), Product Development and Management (11%), Engineering and Manufacturing (11%), and Sales and Marketing (11%).

Candid discussion among students

A Q&A WITH THE CHAIRPERSON

This month, P&Q reached out to Dr. Ashok Thampy, the Chairperson of the EPGP program and a Professor of Finance & Accounting. Among the topics, Dr. Thampy addressed new developments at IIM Bangalore, along with the expansion of its STEM and digital capabilities and the school’s relationship with the larger Bangalore ecosystem.

P&Q: What are the two most exciting recent developments at IIM Bangalore and how will they enrich the MBA experience for current and future MBAs?

Thampy: “IIMB has blended the asynchronous courses designed for its highly successful MOOCs platform with synchronous learning on digital platforms to offer integrated digital learning experiences to supplement classroom learning. Some of the business issues which have got increased attention are those related to supply chain management, contingency planning, employee health and safety, and business continuity management.

IIMB has a lot of new courses coming in. For example, we do have a course on gamification. We, of course, have courses which are covering Meta Verse and Web 3.0. So those are, of course, currently electives. Elements of Industry 4.0 (automation; Internet of Things; 3-D printing; data warehousing and analytics, etc.) are becoming an integral part of contemporary manufacturing. Contemporary services businesses are dependent on technology and advanced data analytics. The core principles of marketing, finance or operations management are likely to remain the same, but a successful manager will need to integrate a good understanding of technology and data with the traditional functional skills.”

Main Block

P&Q: What are two most differentiating features of your MBA program? How do each of these enrich the learning of your MBA students?

Thampy: “The one-year full-time Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) is an intensive residential program which is designed for professionals with an excellent career record and with experiences across varied industries.

The diversity of the cohort is significant. The current batch has Chartered Accountants, Fashion Designers, Army Veterans, a Commandant from CRPF, Sailors from Merchant Navy, Aeronautical Engineers, Bankers, Engineers from Oil & Gas, Sales Leaders, Engineers from the IT industry, to name a few. Such diversity make the learning experience unique.”

P&Q: In recent years, there have been several areas that have gained increased prominence in business school programming, including STEM, analytics, artificial intelligence, and digital disruption. How does your full-time MBA program integrate these concepts across its curriculum?

Thampy: “We leverage the advantage of being in Silicon Valley of the country. Our close connect with industry is a huge advantage. IIMB has 10 Centres of Excellence and several initiatives such as the Behavioral Science Lab, which provides a controlled environment for data collection for behavioural research. The Data Analytics Lab – DCAL – is a dedicated research and training lab to support interdisciplinary empirical research using data on India and other emerging markets. The Centre for Software and Information Technology Management (CSITM) fosters close links with the IT sector in India and abroad in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Digital Transformation, Product Management, Digital Governance & Policy, Healthcare Technology, IT Outsourcing, Cloud Computing, Agile Development, Digital Platforms, Digital Payments, and Emerging Technologies (Blockchain, Extended Reality, IoT, RPA, etc.). These subjects are offered as electives.

We, as MBA students, participate in and win at global and national technology case study competitions which is clear evidence that we apply what we learn in the classroom.”

IIM Bangalore Library

P&Q: If you were giving a campus tour, what is the first place you’d take an MBA applicant? Why is that so important to the MBA experience?

Thampy: “The campus of IIM Bangalore features among the ‘25 Most Significant Works of Post-War Architecture’, in The New York Times Style Magazine in 2021. The architect of the iconic and award-winning campus is Pritzker Laureate Dr. Balkrishna Doshi, Fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects and Fellow of the Indian Institute of Architects. The campus, with its structures and spaces, continues to inspire learning and discovery. It integrates buildings with the fundamentals of nature and climate. It offers a living, breathing space ideal for a place of learning and supports students’ academic and social needs. That is also something that attracts students from all over the world. Truly, our 100-acre campus is our pride and joy. It is also home to rare species of flora and fauna, and in a city like Bangalore, it is an oasis of tranquility.

Inside this amazing campus lies our favourite spot – the library. An amazingly vibrant space stocked with unparalleled resources on management subjects, including fantastic online repositories, the IIMB library is every student and researcher’s dream come true.”

P&Q: Bengaluru is known as a “Silicon Valley of Asia” – along with being one of the fast-growing cities in India. How does IIM Bangalore leverage its Bengaluru location to provide school projects, employer partnerships, and job opportunities for students?

Thampy: “Yes, definitely location has been a big advantage for us. We have a comprehensive project embedded into our core of our EPGP courses. So various companies approach us with problem statements, where our students, mentored by faculty, work with these companies and analyse their challenges and come up with probable solutions. Also, we have seminars and leadership talks almost every week, where eminent personalities and industry experts come and interact with our students. As Bangalore is the startup capital of the country, many cofounders have come and shared the journey with our students. We also have the NS Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), our incubator, which provides the platform that helps entrepreneurs access resources and mentors, and innovate the future of India. In fact, many of our students work in those startups in various roles, on a part time basis, to learn from them.

Next Page: Profiles of 12 EPGP Students

Campus Blossoms

P&Q: In the 2022 Financial Times ranking, IIM Bangalore earned one of the 15 highest scores for being recommended by alumni. What is behind this high level of alumni satisfaction? How does the school bring students and alumni together and tap into alumni to provide greater mentoring and opportunities for MBA students?

Thampy: “IIMB prides itself on its alumni engagement. We have a dedicated office for Alumni Relations. We have a Dean overseeing Alumni Engagement. The Director of IIMB meets the alumni regularly. We have alumni representation on the Board. Our alumni are involved in the school’s activities from interviews to placement; from delivering guest lectures to leading workshops in their areas of expertise; from being part of juries for case competitions to addressing open house sessions during admissions.

We have an Alumni Committee that connects the current batch to the alumni. Every student in the cohort is assigned an alumni mentor. We have AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions over weekends where alumni from sectors such as Corporate Finance, Product Management, Technology Consulting, Management Consulting, etc. interact with students.

The EPGP curriculum includes a Comprehensive Project, which examines a contemporary live issue or topic pertaining to either a specific company or an industry. Alumni help with sourcing such projects. This reinforces the program’s strong connection with industry. This Student-Alumni engagement helps us network, get industry updates, plan our careers and hone our problem-solving abilities.”

Sports Day

P&Q: IIM Bangalore is one of the most prestigious and selective MBA programs in India. What are two ways that applicants can set themselves apart and increase their odds of receiving deeper consideration for admission?

Thampy: “It isn’t about high GMAT scores alone! Diversity is prized so is experience and domain expertise. Having clear career goals for which the EPGP is a stepping stone does help. The programme emphasizes peer learning not just from the cohort of 75 fellow students but from the PGP cohort as well.”

P&Q: What are some aspects of IIM Bangalore’s programmes and culture that make it appealing to women? International students?

Thampy: “IIMB is an equal opportunity campus. IIMB has a significant number of women on the Board, women in the faculty body, women students and staff. There are women in leadership roles across the school. There is a Women in Management club; there are Women in Leadership seminars and workshops; there are programs like Tanmatra that nurture women in business and leadership. NSRCEL has long-running and hugely popular Women Entrepreneurship programs for women who start up and scale up.

IIMB provides a wholessome classroom experience. Live projects, placements, internships have never been biased on the basis of gender. Companies which come for recruitments hire students for their skills, knowledge and capabilities.

For EPGP students, IIMB provides family housing. Many women in the EPGP cohort have young children and there is plenty of support including round-the-clock healthcare for all, and crèche, sports coaching and summer camps for children on campus. Festivals are celebrated with enthusiasm on campus.

IIMB is EQUIS accredited. It is also among the top ranked B-schools in the world, featuring in the Top 50 of FT and QS global rankings. There is an Office of International Affairs at IIMB which handles Student Exchange Programmes. IIMB has exchange partnerships with over 70 schools, globally. Large cohorts of students from B-schools across the world spend a term at IIMB and apart from the classroom learning, they enjoy educational/field visits, food tours and cultural exchange programs. They find the city of Bangalore appealing and the IIMB campus, welcoming and nurturing.”

AmphiTheater

5 REASONS TO CONSIDER IIM BANGALORE

1) World Class Faculty: “I am being taught by industry experts and advisors, authors of the books that are referred by several other business schools around the globe, economists who are in the discussion panels alongside cabinet ministers on the news every day, and ex-faculty member or alumnus of Harvard, MIT Sloan, Kellogg, NYU, Cornell, Warrington, University of Texas, Yale, Michigan, ISB and other IIMs. The faculty profile of IIM-Bangalore is one of the richest in the world. This itself is the biggest reassurance to MBA aspirants seeking the best learning in their sprint at IIM Bangalore.

Even if someone is not taught by most of the faculty, all professors are extremely welcoming for talks, discussions, guidance, and projects.”

Abhishek Pandey (’23)

2) S Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL): “I get to meet and interact with some of the highly passionate entrepreneurs from the startup capital of the country here. As an aspiring entrepreneur who’s never shy of ideas but always worried about opportunity cost, the stories – of both successes and failures – that I keep hearing from the folks who are turning their ideas into reality are instilling some much-needed confidence in me. Moreover, I get to have a first-hand experience of product development in an entrepreneurial environment, build a great network, and be close to work while at school.”

Bibin Kumar (’23)

3) Location: “[It was the] quality of connections with the Industry. Bangalore, being a technology and start-up hub, offers more in terms of learning for those who have a keen eye for it. It was important in the sense that it gave exposure to the kind of business problems companies were already trying to dabble with.”

Akshay V Bharadwaj (’23)

4) Flexibility: “One of the best and least spoken of part of the elective terms is that you get to decide your own calendar for the last 2 terms depending on your elective choices. This way you are in complete control of your time to be invested in beyond the classroom learning, readings, application and research”

Harshad P. Bhoir (’23)

5) Electives: “The number of options that IIM Bangalore offers in terms of the electives is unmatched by any other institute. Moreover, the faculty conducting these electives are or have been industry experts, so it’s not just the academic flavor that you derive out of the hours spent learning these programs.”

Harshad P. Bhoir (’23)

Classroom Arena

ADVICE TO PROSPECTIVE APPLICANTS

“Plan, Do, Check and Act: The famous PDCA cycle works wonders in personal life too.

“Plan” your career well in advance and that doesn’t mean knowing exactly what you want to do but to know WHY you really want to pursue an MBA from IIM Bangalore. Once that is complete, start “Doing” your preparation and work hard on the application – especially the SOP and Resume. “Check” every single line of your resume and SOP and act on the mistakes with complete honesty. The more real you are, the more confident you will be in your applications and interviews, increasing your chances of a selection conversion.”

Abhishek Pandey (’23)

“It is important to understand that you didn’t get in because you were better than the other applicants but because you were different from them. Being different means the unique ‘YOU’, and only together with the others did you make the class a more complete experience. It might so happen that when you land here, you see a lot of different and amazing individuals. Again, don’t forget you are one of them. With that said, it is extremely important you build new things around who you already are because your core is probably the strongest of your suits. MBA isn’t about reinventing the wheel, but about improving what you already have.”

Harshad P. Bhoir (’23)

The post Meet IIM Bangalore’s EPGP Class Of 2023 appeared first on Poets&Quants.