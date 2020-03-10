Meet the Insane People Still Planning Cruise Ship Vacations

The cruise ship industry is reeling. The outbreak of the new coronavirus has made the basic fundamentals of the business medically inadvisable to the point that the State Department has issued a warning to U.S. travelers—chief among them the elderly—to stop taking cruise ships until the threat has passed.

And yet, even as thousands of people have found themselves stuck on ocean liners, in close confines with others suffering from a deadly virus, not everyone is ready to bag their cruise ship getaway. Indeed, while some shudder at the prospect of enduring severe flu-like symptoms and a 14-day quarantine, others see the vacation deal of a lifetime materializing before their eyes.

Kenny Human, a 33-year-old lawyer from Kentucky, is one of those deal seekers. Five days ago, in the height of the coronavirus scare, he decided to purchase a Carnival Cruise trip leaving New Orleans in May for a venture through the western Caribbean. He doesn’t believe the coronavirus is a hoax. He doesn’t think fears of it are overhyped. And his girlfriend tried to convince him it was a bad idea. But, in the end, the price—about $400 per ticket when counting taxes and cancellation insurance—was just too damn good.

“I just have this natural inclination to buy low on things,” Human told The Daily Beast. “My girlfriend does think I’m crazy, but she is reluctantly on board, no pun intended.”

“I have to admit,” he added with a touch of sobriety, “your interest in wanting to speak with me does give me some doubts.”

Human is far from the only soon-to-be cruise ship voyager who has reassured himself that the disease won’t affect those who are young, healthy, and willing to take steps to avoid contraction. It’s a touch of youthful hubris with a dash of a gambler’s high, all dropped into the milieu of a global medical crisis.

Take Ben Stults, a sophomore at Florida State University who is set to go on a cruise to Mexico this week with four of his college friends. His ticket was $500 and rather than eat the fee, he’s hoping to—in his words—”hit the sweet spot.” The sweet spot, in this case, is traveling to a region not yet hit hard by coronavirus and getting the hell out before it becomes a problem. Just in case he misses that window, however, Stults brought a P100 respirator face mask, along with a deck of cards and Cards Against Humanity, in order to pass the time if he’s quarantined. He would have stocked up on hand sanitizer, he said, but the local Target was sold out.

Asked if he thought it was a good plan, he said, “Honestly, no.”

It’s not just the young, however, who are staring down the possibility of getting stranded on a coronavirus-infected cruise ship and asking themselves, “Why not?”

Both Brett Cimiotti, 58, of Connecticut, and his husband have degrees in microbiology and decided to book a cruise three weeks ago—a five-stop trip through Scandinavia that he fully admits he may end up having to cancel. “I’ve never been on one, never wanted to go on one, finally, I book one, and BOOM! Corona!”

Retired French professor David Lee, 78, is planning to fly to Peru in early April before boarding a boat down the Amazon River. His daughter, Katia, said of her parents: “They’re smart, but in this case seem to be really cavalier.” Her dad said it would be cavalier not to go. “We are a little nervous,” he conceded. “We are not planning on changing our plans unless there are cases down there.”

Paige Bade-Ankudovych, of Amityville, New York, is a 45-year-old teacher who rationalizes her decision to still consider cruising by noting that her profession already gives her a fair amount of exposure to viruses. She hasn’t yet pulled the trigger on the voyage she was planning to take with her husband and two kids to Bermuda. But she hasn’t ruled it out either. The gears in her head are practically audible as she debates the dos and don’ts.

“Do I want to be stuck with my two kids and my husband as we are up each others throats because of the quarantine?” she asks. “Would it be better to be in the middle of the Atlantic with free room service? At least I wouldn’t have to cook.”

Coronavirus has forced the cruise-ship curious to tackle these types of introspective questions.