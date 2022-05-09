Meet Ironbound, the 1,000-pound great white shark swimming off the coast of New Jersey

A 1,000-pound great white shark has pinged off the coast of the Jersey shore, according to ocean research organization OCEARCH.

Ironbound, who was named after West Ironbound Island, an island off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada, where he was originally tagged, was detected April 28 in the waters off New Jersey, according to the organization.

The male great white is 12 feet, 4 inches long and weighs 998 pounds, according to OCEARCH.

The shark appears to be migrating north after pinging off the coast of South Carolina last month.

In 2020, a massive great white weighing 3,541 pounds and measuring 17 feet, 2 inches was detected off the coast of New Jersey, according to OCEARCH.





The female shark, named Nukumi, was one of the largest sharks ever tagged in the Northwest Atlantic.





Nukumi’s tracker, which should be detected by satellite every time her dorsal fin breaks the ocean’s surface for at least 90 seconds, hasn’t pinged since April 11, 2021, according to OCEARCH.

