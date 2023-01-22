Meet Jan Doughtery, volunteer advocate for people with disabilities

Jan Dougherty, who grew up in Canton and now lives in Jackson Township with her family, is co-president of the Ohio APSE (Association of Advancing People Supporting Employment First). The group advocates for people with disabilities.

Jan Dougherty grew up in Canton and later moved to Jackson Township with her husband Pat and two sons, Matt and Ryan.

She said her family members are her main motivation for her continued success both personally and professionally.

One of the successful aspects of her life has been her volunteer work where she has given her time and talents to advocate for persons with disabilities and for their right to live, work and enjoy life in their communities. She is co-president of Ohio APSE (Association of Advancing People Supporting Employment First). It is the only association that solely supports employment first for people with disabilities.

“Being a board member of Ohio APSE is very important to me,” Dougherty said. “I have been a board member for over 10 years. Our older son has a disability and when it came to start thinking about employment for him, there just were not many options for him to consider.”

Meet Kelly Williams:Community engagement coordinator at Project REBUILD

Meet Zac Adams:Operator of The Inkeeper’s Tattoo Parlor

What is your typical workday like (activities and duties)?

My volunteer role as co-president of the Ohio APSE chapter, along with the other board members, is to expand employment opportunities in the general workforce, services and outcomes for persons experiencing barriers to employment.

The Ohio APSE board supports Ohio’s employment field through training and information on the importance of work for people with barriers to employment. This work is accomplished through participation in workgroups to advance best practices around employment.

In addition, we work to increase legislative efforts to introduce bills that will impact the outcomes of persons experiencing barriers to employment.

We have been working on House Bill 716 to eliminate the practice of paying people with disabilities below minimum wage, which by Ohio Revised Code is permissible. We are currently seeking state representative Republicans who believe all people with disabilities should be paid at least minimum wage for the work they perform to support House Bill 716.

Story continues

Why is being a board member of Ohio APSE and National ASPE so important to you?

Most people did not believe our son could be employed. The only option after he graduated from high school was to go work at subminimum wage.

In my mind, not working was better than being paid less than minimum wage.

Today, he is working successfully at Aultman Hospital. It was during this time that I learned about Ohio APSE. The mission and vision of Ohio APSE are in line with what I believed about people with disabilities working in the community.

Being around like-minded people with a shared vision and who support you helps you keep moving in the right direction.

Would you share some of the other issues and organizations you support now or have supported in the past?

Two groups that I support the work of are the Olmstead task force and the Breaking Silences Advocacy Committee.

Both these of groups have missions and visions that align nicely with Ohio APSE. They believe in, as Ohio APSE, advocating for the right to live, work and enjoy life in their communities.

Olmstead is the name of a Supreme Court decision stating that unnecessary institutionalization is discrimination against people with disabilities. Two women won their lawsuit and won again on appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, that people with disabilities have the right to live in the community.

Breaking Silences advocates that the voices of people with disabilities are heard and respected at all state levels of government, including the Ohio Department of Medicaid and Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities.

What are some of your favorite places to visit in Stark County?

We enjoy supporting local restaurants in Stark County and events held in downtown Canton at Centennial Plaza and Hall of Fame events.

Would you share what or who motivates you in your work and your personal life?

My motivation comes from challenges and success to do a good job. Knowing that my hard work and perseverance will help me achieve greater professional success is what keeps me going. When I know my efforts are following the right path, it encourages me to push more.

In my personal life, my family motivates me, plain and simple. I can depend on them as my strongest supporters and encouragers. My husband is the source of calm confidence. Knowing exactly where to push hard and where to slow me down. He is my equilibrium. Members of my family remain as my go-to people when I’m feeling a bit less motivated.

Editor's note: Five questions with ... is a Sunday feature that showcases a member of the Stark County community. If you'd like to recommend someone to participate, send an email to newsroom@cantonrep.com.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Five questions with Jan Dougherty, co-president of Ohio APSE