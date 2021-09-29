Meet the Jayco Terrain, a Nimble New Adventure Camper Van for Off-Roading in Comfort

From Storyteller Overland to Airstream, a myriad of automakers have recently taken a stab at transforming the hard-wearing Mercedes-Benz Sprinter into an adventure RV. Now, it’s Jayco’s turn.

The US outfit, which is most famous for its hulking travel trailers, has just unveiled a new riff on the iconic German 4×4 known as the 2022 Terrain. The Class B motorhome has been designed for off-roading and will take you “anywhere you want to go,” according to Jayco.

Spanning just shy of 20 feet, the camper can sleep up to two adventurers and features all the requisite amenities to facilitate off-grid living. The highlight is the powered drop-down bed located at the rear. When deployed, it creates a space underneath that Jayco says can be used as a garage.

Elsewhere onboard, there is a bathroom with a shower and cassette toilet and a kitchenette with a sink, fridge and induction stove. There are also a couple of pullout tables that can be expanded to create a makeshift dining space or cozy lounge. The patio awning, meanwhile, can be deployed for alfresco hangs.

As for grunt, the Terrain is equipped with a turbo-diesel V-6 mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission and is capable of producing 188 hp and 325 ft lbs of twist. It also sports Koni shocks and a heavy-duty rear stabilizer bar that allow it to tackle any type of, well, terrain, as well as a hitch that can tow up to 3,500 pounds if you want to add a trailer.

Naturally, the van also comes complete with the Mercedes infotainment system and a 25-inch touchscreen, along with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and blindspot assist to ensure navigating is a breeze.

The Terrain is fitted with a 48V 210AH lithium battery that generates 10.2KW of power, plus 200 watts of solar panels on the roof. That should be more than enough to keep the creature comforts, like the A/C, heating, LED lighting and radio, running overnight.

The van starts at $192,000 and you can contact Jayco for more info.

