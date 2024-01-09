Meet Jonny, Boomer, Ansel, Strongbear, and others at the OKC-area shelters

Editor's note: Some animal shelters may still have restrictions due to illness. Please contact all area shelters before visiting.

Bethany Animal Control Shelter: Closed for adoptions due to vet clinic closing. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of the month, 5100 N College, 405-789-3431.

Central Oklahoma Humane Society Center: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 7500 N Western Ave., 405-286-1229.

El Reno Animal Shelter: Closed to intake animals, but open for adoption 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 2400 Spur Lane, 405-262-2121.

Jonny, ID #415011, has been waiting for her new family since Oct. 17. Jonny is a very friendly 2-year-old, 45-pound Labrador mix. When you meet Jonny, you'll notice a lock on her kennel. It's there because she has figured out how to pop the latch open. She's a smart girl and just wants to get out of the shelter with a loving family. Jonny has wonderful manners and likes to relax with her favorite human and canine friends. The adoption fee is waived for any dog that has been in the shelter more than 30 days. To meet Jonny, go to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter at 2811 SE 29 between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go online to www.okc.gov or www.okc.petfinder.com to see all the cats and dogs available for adoption.

Edmond Animal Welfare Shelter: Pet adoptions are by appointment only during normal hours 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Mondays. 2424 Old Timbers Drive, 405-216-7615.

Free to Live: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed Wednesdays. Four miles north of Waterloo Road on Western Avenue, 405-282-8617, or www.freetoliveok.org.

Midwest City Animal Shelter: Closed to intake animals, open for adoptions 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sundays, 8485 E Reno Ave., 405-739-1400 or www.midwestcityok.org.

Boomer, ID #415950, came into the shelter Aug. 10. He's the longest-term adoption dog. Boomer is a 4-year-old, 76-pound Lab mix who likes to turn on the charm to get treats and attention. He has had many different roommates since his arrival and does well with other dogs. Boomer is not a barker, but he will let you know when you have visitors. We are working with him on gentle leash walking. The adoption fee is waived for any dog or cat that has been at the shelter for more than 30 days. To meet Boomer, go to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter at 2811 SE 29 between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go online to www.okc.gov or www.okc.petfinder.com to see all the cats and dogs available for adoption.

Moore Animal Shelter: Closed to intake animals, but open for adoptions 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.; 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and closed on Sundays, 4000 S Interstate 35 Service Road, 405-793-5190.

Mustang Animal Shelter: Closed due to illness. Operating hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 8:30 to noon Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, and closed on the weekend, 520 SW 59, 405-256-6207.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare: Open for cat adoptions and some dogs noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call to inquire about adoptions available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at 2811 SE 29. For more information, go to www.okc.petfinder.com and www.okc.gov.

Ansel is a medium-size mixed breed female thought to be about 2 years old. She loves to play, and an ideal home would include a dog sibling that loves to romp. To meet Ansel, call 405-216-7615 or visit the Edmond Animal Shelter at 2424 Old Timbers Drive in Edmond during open hours.

Pets and People Humane Society: Noon to 5:30 p.m. daily for adoptions, 701 Inla Ave., Yukon, 405-350-7387, www.petsandpeople.com.

The Village Animal Shelter: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 1701 NW 115. Call 405-751-0493 before visiting shelter.

Strongbear is a gorgeous large dog that is about 4 years old. He loves to walk on leash and hang out with you. To meet Strongbear, call 405-216-7615 or visit the Edmond Animal Shelter at 2424 Old Timbers Drive in Edmond during open hours.

Warr Acres Animal Shelter: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 405-789-9025.

Yukon Animal Shelter: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, 501 Ash Ave., 405-354-6312.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Dogs and cats are available for adoption at OKC-area animal shelters