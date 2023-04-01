Meet Juan Merchan, the judge presiding over Trump's criminal case

FILE PHOTO: Trump Organization's criminal tax trial
1
Tom Hals
·3 min read

By Tom Hals

(Reuters) - When Donald Trump walks into Justice Juan Merchan's courtroom on Tuesday to face criminal charges, it will be a first for a former U.S. president but familiar territory for the veteran judge who serves on Manhattan's criminal court.

Merchan last year oversaw a criminal trial of the Trump Organization that ended with the real estate company convicted by a jury of tax fraud and hit with fines, while one of its longtime executives, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty and was sent to jail.

Trump is expected to be arraigned before Merchan on Tuesday following a grand jury investigation into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The grand jury has indicted Trump, though the specific charges have not been publicly disclosed.

Susan Necheles, a Trump attorney, told Reuters the former president will plead not guilty.

Merchan sentenced the Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million after jurors convicted the company in December. The judge also sentenced Weisselberg, who long served as an executive under Trump but was the prosecution's star witness in the trial, to five months of incarceration.

On Friday, Trump, who was not charged in his company's case, lashed out at Merchan on his Truth Social platform.

"The Judge 'assigned' to my Witch Hunt Case, a 'Case' that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME," wrote Trump, who has launched a campaign to regain the presidency in 2024. "He strong armed Allen, which a judge is not allowed to do, & treated my companies, which didn't 'plead,' VICIOUSLY."

Merchan did not reply to a request for comment.

The Trump Organization trial is not Merchan's only recent encounter with people close to the former president. Merchan also is presiding over a criminal case involving former Trump campaign and White House adviser Steve Bannon, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to a nonprofit that raised funds for building a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

Merchan has been a Manhattan criminal court judge since 2009 after prior stints on the state's Court of Claims, which hears cases against the state and its agencies, and family court in the Bronx.

The judge was born in Colombia and moved to the United States at age 6, growing up in New York City's borough of Queens, according to news reports. Merchan graduated from Baruch College and Hofstra University School of Law and began his legal career in the same District Attorney's office that is now prosecuting Trump.

Merchan presided over the 2012 case of the so-called "Soccer Mom Madam" Anna Gristina, which garnered lurid headlines in the New York media. Gristina was accused of running a high-end brothel out of her Manhattan apartment and eventually pleaded guilty. Gristina sued Merchan in 2021 to unseal records in her case as part of an effort to vacate her record. Her case was dismissed, according to court records.

In 2011, Democratic U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York recommended that President Barack Obama nominate Merchan for a federal judgeship in Brooklyn, saying he would have been the first Colombian-born federal judge, according to the New York Law Journal. Merchan was not nominated for the post.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Additional reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Will Dunham and Noeleen Walder)

Recommended Stories

  • Norfolk DA touts incarceration rates, says Mass. a leader in 'innovative' alternatives

    A guest editorial by Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey discusses alternatives to incarceration for criminals.

  • A breakdown of Trump's indictment

    A look at what former President Donald Trump faces now that a New York grand jury has indicted him in connection to alleged hush money during his 2016 presidential bid.

  • Gun injuries in US surged during pandemic, CDC study shows

    For every American killed by gunfire, an estimated two or more more survive, often with terrible injuries — a fact that public health experts say is crucial to understanding the full impact of guns on society. A new government study highlights just how violent America's recent past has been by showing a surge in gunfire injuries during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the number of people fatally shooting each other — and themselves -- also increased. The number of people injured by gunfire was nearly 40% higher in 2020 and 2021, compared with 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a study published Thursday.

  • Karen McDougal: Who is the other woman paid hush money over Trump affair?

    Prosecutors may have presented evidence about a second hush-money payment to the grand jury that indicted the ex-president

  • Breaking down the LA 'Mansion Tax' which takes effect April 1

    Los Angeles residents are bracing for the start of a new real estate tax that will impact sellers of homes worth over $5 million dollars. Yahoo Finance’s Dave Briggs and Seana Smith break down the new tax rules. The city of Los Angeles approved Proposition ULA in November of 2022. The measure calls for a 4% tax on properties sold or transferred for more than $5 million dollars and a 5.5% tax on properties sold or transferred for more than $10 million dollars. The tax money will fund affordable housing projects and provide resources to tenants at risk of homelessness, according to the LA Office of Finance. Key video moments 00:28 On tax rule breakdown 00:58 On cost to seller of a $10M home

  • Suns’ Kevin Durant discusses Kyrie Irving trade and leaving Nets

    Kevin Durant discusses the Kyrie Irving trade as well as leaving the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Is there any hope to stop gun violence?

    Is the U.S. doomed to having the same debate after every mass shooting?

  • Joy, Vindication and Anxiety: Democrats Absorb a Consequential Moment

    In some ways, it was the turn of events that Democratic voters had dreamed of and some of the party’s lawmakers had long demanded: After years of telling lies, shattering norms, inciting a riot at the Capitol and being impeached twice, Donald Trump on Thursday became the first former president to face criminal charges. “We’ve been waiting for the dam to break for six years,” declared Carter Hudgins, 73, a retired professor from Charleston, South Carolina. “It should have happened a long time ago

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

    If you've been paying attention to the stock market at all over the past couple of years, you've learned that growth stocks can be unpredictable. Remember what happened to innovative businesses that make online shopping possible? If the topsy-turvy nature of growth stocks makes you cautious, I've got some great news: You don't need to commit an entire week's salary every time you want to place a bet on a risky growth stock.

  • US Republicans defend Trump by attacking criminal justice system

    Many Republicans in the U.S. Congress have responded to Donald Trump's looming Tuesday arraignment by characterizing the criminal justice system as corrupt, in accusations that parallel their earlier broadsides against the nation's elections after the former president's 2020 defeat. Trump and his allies in the House of Representatives and Senate have used rhetoric that echoed his false claims of widespread election fraud in the build-up to the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. Critics warn that the present partisan rhetoric could shake public trust in courts by undermining the institutional legitimacy of the criminal justice system.

  • Ukraine Latest: Top US General Doubts a Kyiv Victory This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Ukraine was unlikely to expel all Russian troops from its occupied territory this year. “That is a significant military task,” Milley told Defense One. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesChina Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security

  • Pakistan posts highest-ever annual inflation; stampedes for food kill 16

    Consumer price inflation in Pakistan jumped to a record 35.37% in March from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, as at least 16 people were killed in stampedes for food aid. The March inflation number eclipsed February's 31.5%, the bureau said, as food, beverage and transport prices surged up to 50% year-on-year. Thousands of people have gathered at flour distribution centres set up across the country, some as part of a government-backed programme to ease the impact of inflation.

  • Letters to the Editor: 'Alvin Bragg has made America great again'

    Before Donald Trump was indicted on March 30, it looked like the former president might escape accountability. But Alvin Bragg pressed on.

  • Harry and Meghan worked one hour a week for Archewell

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charity received $13 million from two anonymous philanthropists in its first year of operation, tax records have revealed.

  • Meet Juan Merchan, the Manhattan judge scheduled to oversee Donald Trump's criminal case

    Judge Juan Merchan previously presided over the financial fraud case against the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg.

  • The Real Reason the Jan. 6 'QAnon Shaman' Was Released From Prison Early

    Legal experts say it has nothing to do with new footage broadcast by Tucker Carlson.

  • Owner of stolen truck tracks it with AirTag and kills man inside, Texas police say

    “Please do not take matters into your own hands like this,” police said.

  • A judge just delivered a crushing blow to Fox News in Dominion's defamation lawsuit

    A Delaware judge granted Dominion Voting Systems a win in its mammoth defamation lawsuit against Fox News — and denied all of Fox's claims.

  • Stormy Daniels Tweets 2-Word Response About Trump’s Indictment

    The porn star was paid hush money by the former president a month before the 2016 election to keep her from speaking out about their alleged affair.

  • Maggie Haberman Reveals How Trump Org Employees Celebrated Trump Indictment

    “That really sort of tells you something about where these folks’ heads are," said The New York Times reporter.