Meet the judge who tamed the Musk-Twitter trial

This Jan. 4, 2019 photo shows Delaware Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick. Refereeing a $44 billion court fight that pits the world’s richest man against one of its most influential social networking sites is surely a daunting task, but McCormick, presiding over the case has never backed away from a challenge. Billionaire Elon Musk has been battling Twitter Inc. in Delaware’s Court of Chancery since Musk announced in July 2022, that he wanted to scuttle an agreement to acquire the social media giant for $54.20 a share. (Eric Crossan via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
12
RANDALL CHASE
·5 min read

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A lawyer for billionaire Elon Musk had barely begun speaking during a recent hearing when the Delaware judge presiding over Twitter's lawsuit against Musk abruptly cut her off.

“Skip the rhetoric and go to the meat,” Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick said bluntly.

The judge's tone that day illuminates the no-nonsense approach she brings as the first woman to lead Delaware’s 230-year-old Court of Chancery. The court is America’s go-to venue for high-stakes disputes involving some of the world’s biggest companies, many of which call Delaware their legal home.

This court fight between the world’s richest man and the influential social platform could easily have become a circus, particularly given Musk’s penchant for chaos. That hasn’t happened largely thanks to McCormick, who's been a judge for only four years. She has set firm deadlines, reined in over-the-top attorney requests and kept the case moving briskly.

Musk has been battling Twitter since he announced in July that he wanted to scuttle an agreement to acquire the social media giant for $44 billion. Twitter sued Musk, seeking a court order of “specific performance” directing him to consummate the deal.

McCormick recently ordered a temporary halt in the case after Musk indicated that he would go ahead with the transaction, but she also warned that she will schedule a November trial if Musk doesn’t close the deal by Oct. 28.

The judge, whose humble demeanor belies her professional confidence, does not like the spotlight. After joining the court, McCormick admitted that she didn’t fully appreciate how everything she wrote or said would receive intense scrutiny.

McCormick now seems unfazed that court observers and legal pundits are not only watching her every move, but sometimes pretending to know what she is going to do and why.

“The world will have to wait for the post-trial decision,” she wrote in a September ruling, indirectly acknowledging the public spotlight on the case.

From an early age, McCormick, 43, has demonstrated that she can adapt and persevere when faced with challenges.

She was born in Dover, Delaware’s capital city, and raised with her two older brothers a few miles north in the town of Smyrna. Her mother taught English; her father taught history and coached Smyrna High School’s football team.

“Katie” McCormick thought she, too, would become a teacher, even serving as president of the Delaware Future Educators of America, among other student organizations

McCormick also was a tough athlete who played fastpitch softball and ran track despite having extreme scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine that was apparent from birth and which required her to wear a brace at times. In 1995, when she was 15, McCormick underwent spinal fusion surgery.

Two years later, as a 17-year-old senior, McCormick was the recipient of a scholarship awarded each year to a downstate athlete who had overcome a physical disability. A photograph from the awards banquet that night shows a smiling McCormick, in a white dress with paisley trim, standing between then-U.S. Sen. Joe Biden and former NFL quarterback Joe Theisman.

“Some days were just a little harder than others, but I had faith it would all work out for the best,” McCormick said at the time, noting that other children she would meet during her hospital trips faced more severe problems.

McCormick became the first Smyrna High student to attend Harvard University, where she majored in philosophy.

McCormick, with a deep and eclectic interest in music, played in an Irish folk band while at college. She also became involved in a student-run legal aid program that helps low-income people in the Boston area. That experience helped pique her interest in the law, leading her to the University of Notre Dame law school.

McCormick, who has long viewed the law as a path to serve others, spent her summers working in Northern Ireland for firms specializing in human rights work and international conflict resolution. After graduation, she looked homeward, taking a job with the Community Legal Aid Society, where she worked on housing issues.

“Her academic record stood out. She was a Delaware native," said CLASI executive director Dan Atkins, who recruited McCormick. “That was not typical for us, so that was cool.”

After two years at CLASI, financial considerations involving the birth of her second child propelled McCormick into private practice. She later admitted that she felt “defeated” by the move because she had wanted to pursue a service-oriented path. Still, she developed a passion for business litigation, as well as for expedited proceedings like the fast-track schedule she ordered in the Twitter lawsuit.

“Her return to public service with the court makes sense. She’s come full circle,” said Atkins, who noted that, in addition to corporate litigation, the Court of Chancery also handles equally important matters such as trusts and estates, guardianships and real estate disputes.

“I bet you she gives those cases every bit of her attention that she gives the Twitter case,” he said. “I guarantee it.”

McCormick is no humorless legal robot, however. In the introduction to her article in a law school journal, she poked fun at the supposed “misspelling” of her first name, Kathaleen, which she shares with her mother and grandmother. She explained that the unusual spelling was attributable to her great-grandmother, not the journal’s staff.

On the Chancery Court, where judges sometimes cite historic, literary and even pop-culture references in their rulings, McCormick’s opinions tend to be comparatively prosaic and direct. Presented with the opportunity, however, she, too, can turn a phrase. A ruling last year in a lawsuit involving the cannabis industry opened with a reference to a Grateful Dead song.

In another ruling last year, McCormick noted that, “Julia Child is rumored to have once said: ‘A party without a cake is just a meeting.'” In that case, she ordered a private equity firm to acquire a cake decorating company even though the buyers had “lost their appetite" for the deal after signing it. Such an order of specific performance is the same type of relief sought by Twitter against Musk.

The icing on that particular cake? One week after that ruling, McCormick, who was appointed a vice chancellor in 2018 when the court expanded from five judges to seven, was promoted to chancellor.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops in separate clashes

    Israel's military carried out an arrest raid in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and killed two Palestinians in gun battles Friday, according to Palestinian reports. Later Friday, troops killed a Palestinian who carried out a shooting attack near a settlement, wounding an Israeli civilian, the army said. Palestinian militant groups claimed both slain men in the Jenin refugee camp as members, though there were conflicting statements about the circumstances surrounding the death of one of them, a hospital doctor.

  • Elaine Chao testifies about why she resigned from Trump administration after Jan. 6

    "I came as an immigrant to this country. I believe in this country. I believe in the peaceful transfer of power. I believe in democracy. And so, it was a decision that I made on my own," she said.

  • Bear markets a 'gift' to younger investors: CIO

    STORY: "Today's movement, we're seeing the typical action from a bear market," Schein said, adding, "recessions, or bear markets, are a gift to younger investors." Schein said that markets in retreat were a time to rebalance portfolios."Admittedly, if you've had your asset allocation overweight in growth, you might want to think about re-allocating to dividend growth, or companies that actually pay a dividend to get you through the next six-to-twelve months."Schein said bear markets are good ways for well-run companies to gain market share over their overvalued and less-prepared rivals.

  • United Airlines nears order for over 100 widebody jets - Bloomberg News

    A deal could be announced by December although a timeline has not been finalized, according to the report, which added that United Airlines has been in discussions with the planemakers for months. United Airlines and Boeing declined to comment, while Airbus did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • The debt vigilantes are back, and even U.S. assets will struggle. Here’s what to buy instead, says one veteran fund manager.

    Markets are struggling to extend the previous session’s impressive rebound. There may be a number of reasons why a worse-than-expected inflation report was eventually shrugged off with such vigor on Thursday. Oversold conditions in stocks: at the low early on Thursday the S&P 500 was down nearly 27% for the year, and buyers pounced near the nice round figure of 3,500.

  • Family forced out of home after Oklahoma City house catches fire

    Family forced out of home after Oklahoma City house catches fire

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Colossal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    Things have been even worse for the technology stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Historically, every double-digit percentage decline in the major U.S. stock indexes, including the Nasdaq, has eventually been placed in the rearview mirror by a bull market rally. This makes every bear market a surefire buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Wisconsin lawyer suing over fake elector plot wants to probe Ron Johnson’s Jan. 6 communications

    A lawyer suing Wisconsin’s slate of “fake electors” says he’ll probe Sen. Ron Johnson's Jan. 6 communications, arguing the senator's explanations about his role have shifted.

  • Second Most Common Form of Breast Cancer Is Woefully Understudied

    Maskot Bildbyrå / GettyBreast cancer can come in many forms, but the medical community is turning a blind eye to the second-most common form of breast cancer in the U.S. This results in delayed detections that, in turn, create worse outcomes for patients, according to new results published Friday in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.The new findings center around invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC), which occurs in the lobules of the breast where milk is produced. This type of cancer occ

  • Law teacher in Spain shares pen cheating system student used: 'What art!'

    A law professor shared on Twitter the pieces of an ingenious cheating system involving pens used by one of her students, which the professor said was like a work of art.

  • As Supreme Court considers affirmative action case, University of California offers cautionary tale

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to soon decide whether race-based programs in admissions are lawful.

  • 5th grade teacher arrested after admitting to active 'kill list' of students and staff

    A fifth grade teacher has been arrested after telling one of her students that she had made a "kill list" with students she taught and her colleagues. At approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, officers from the East Chicago Police Department were dispatched to speak with the principal and assistant principal of St. Stanislaus School -- located about 20 miles south of downtown Chicago -- in reference to a threatening report that school officials had learned about earlier in the day regarding fifth grade teacher Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, a 25-year-old educator from Griffith, Indiana. "At approximately 12:45 p.m. a 5th grade student told his/her Counselor that their 5th grade teacher made comments to him/her about killing herself, students, and staff at St. Stanislaus School," East Chicago Police Department said in a statement released on social media.

  • As Oklahoma Governor’s Race Tightens, Voucher Debate Takes Center Stage

    Don Ford, a veteran Oklahoma educator who leads a rural schools network, initially thought state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister didn’t “understand the workings” of schools outside the state’s major cities. But then Hofmeister, a former teacher and onetime owner of a Tulsa tutoring company, put half a million miles on her car traveling throughout the state. […]

  • Mississippi judge blocks private schools' tax-funded grants

    A Mississippi judge on Thursday blocked a state law that put $10 million of federal pandemic relief money into infrastructure grants for private schools. The ruling by Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is a victory for Parents for Public Schools. The nonprofit group sued to block the program, arguing that the funding gives private schools a competitive advantage over public schools.

  • U Washington students defend themselves from potential sex offender threat following assaults near campus

    University of Washington students are worried about violent crimes that are creeping closer to campus and investigated that a handful of registered sex offenders live near them.

  • USC offered Karen Bass scholarship before she was admitted to social work school, records show

    The application shows Bass was on a 'limited status,' which allows someone to take classes at USC without admission to a degree program.

  • Outrage grows over crowded school bus video taken in Duval County

    Action News Jax is pushing for answers after we obtained exclusive video showing a crowed school bus in Duval County, packed so heavily with students many had to stand in the aisle.

  • Michigan State President Samuel Stanley resigns, cites loss of confidence in board

    Michigan State President Samuel Stanley, Jr. is the third president at MSU to be forced out or leave the university since the Larry Nassar scandal.

  • Does tutoring work? An education economist examines the evidence on whether it’s effective

    Tutoring works best when it's built into the school day. FatCamera via Getty ImagesWith reading and math scores plummeting during the pandemic, educators and parents are now turning their attention to how kids can catch up. In the following Q&A, Susanna Loeb, an education economist at Brown University, shines a light on the best ways to use tutoring to help students get back on track. 1. How much money is spent on tutoring in the US each year? Billions of dollars are spent each year on tutoring

  • Nigeria's Asuu university strike: 'Wasted eight months of my life'

    Lecturers agree to resume lessons but the future of Nigeria's universities remains unclear.