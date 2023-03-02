Meet K-9 McKee — The newest member of the Bridgewater Police Department

BRIDGEWATER — Introducing the Bridgewater Police Department's newest member: K-9 McKee.

In his first six months in Bridgewater, K-9 McKee has successfully tracked a vehicle break-in suspect for nearly a mile, located drugs during a search stemming from a report of breaking and entering at a home under construction, located suspected fentanyl while assisting the regional W.E.B. Major Crimes and Drug Task Force with executing a search warrant, and more, according to a statement from the Bridgewater Police Department.

McKee, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, is trained and certified in both patrol and narcotics detection. He has been working with K-9 Police Sgt. Steven Kingsley since August. Prior to joining the Bridgewater Police Department, McKee was a member of the Malone Police Department in New York.

Sgt. Steven Kingsley with K-9 McKee, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, and the newest member of the Bridgewater Police Department.

Following the death of Kingsley's previous K-9 partner, Papi, in June 2022, the Bridgewater Police Department contacted the Stanton Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports police canines.

The department had conversations with the organization's program manager, Rich McLaughlin, and Malone Police Chief Chris Premo about McKee's training, background and work record, before McKee was rehomed on July 6, 2022, the statement from the police department said.

Exactly one month later, after going through a revised training academy and evaluation period with the Massachusetts Department of Correction and trainer Sgt. Mark O'Reilly, Kingsley and K-9 McKee officially began patrol work and currently work the midnight to 8 a.m. shift.

"Our K-9 teams are an asset to our department and the region as a whole, and McKee has proven to be a valuable addition in his first six months on the job," Bridgewater Police Chief Chris Delmonte said.

