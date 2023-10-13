Meet the KC Star/810 Varsity Team of the Week: Park Hill South High School boys soccer

Park Hill South looks ready for a long postseason run on the soccer field.

The Panthers improved to 10-2 with three wins in the last six days, including victories over two Northland rivals and a win in one of the city’s top events.

Park Hill South beat rival Park Hill (12-1) by a score of 3-2 last Thursday, then came back with a 3-2 overtime win against Blue Valley Southwest in the eighth annual 810 Varsity Showcase on Saturday.

Senior Quinlan McNellis knocked in the game-winner in the second overtime for the victory — his second goal of the match.

“They were tired. I told them before the second overtime, ‘Go out, have fun and see if you can win,’” Park Hill South coach Chris Farmer said. “We talk about it all the time: Know what your role is.

“They work hard for each other, they fight for each other and at the end of the day, that’s all you can ask.”

Park Hill South beat Liberty (9-3) on Tuesday. And pretty decisively: 3-1. While McNellis provided the offense, senior captains Isaiah Mesa, Zack Adams and Lucas Smith lead the Panthers in the middle and on defense.

“Throughout the whole season our mindsets are to win the game and play as a team,” McNellis said. “I hope we make a good run and win state. This is the best group of guys in my high school career and hope we go far.”

Farmer, in his eighth season at Park Hill South, feels the Panthers are ready for a postseason run.

“Our goal is to make it to, and to win, state,” he said. “We haven’t been there since 1999, but we take it one game at a time. We keep the boys focused and stay humble and stay hungry.”

For scores, stats, recaps, rankings, broadcasts and more, visit 810Varsity.com.