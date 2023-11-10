Meet the KC Star/810 Varsity Team of the Week: East High School boys soccer

A year ago, the team from East High in Kansas City came ever-so-close to winning the Missouri Class 3 boys soccer title.

This year, the Bears won the Class 3, District 8 title to return to the state quarterfinals. East (16-3) coasted past Winnetonka (11-0), Smithville (3-0) and Platte County (5-0) to earn the district crown.

A year ago, East finished 20-3-1 and advanced to the Class 3 state final before losing to Webster Groves 3-2 in penalty kicks.

This season, East entered final-four weekend on an eight-match shutout streak. The streak started Oct. 7 against St. Thomas Aquinas in the 810 Varsity Showcase.

Goalkeeper Elias Pelico has led the effort with 26 saves.

Junior forward Esube Byoke was recently named one of 40 players who will be featured in the 13th annual All-American game in South Carolina. That match will take place in December. Byoke tallied eight goals and six assists this year.

Twizerimana Jackson led East with 23 goals and five assists, while Mwanue Hussein (13 goals, 7 assists) and Victory Mayson (11 goals, 8 assists) provided even more firepower.

Defensively, Ebunga Msafiri and Ebumbe Msafiri teamed with Mugisha Mutabazi to help the Bears record a whopping 14 shutouts this year.

East was to face Van Horn in the Class 3 quarterfinals on Saturday at 6 pm. The Bears and Falcons split their regular-season matches this year.

