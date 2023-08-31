Meet the KC Star/810 Varsity Team of the Week: the Lansing High School volleyball squad

Each week during the fall high school sports season, The Star and 810 Varsity will be recognizing the standout performance of a team or individual from around the Kansas City metro.

To kick things off this week, we honor the Lansing High School volleyball team.

Team of the Week: Lansing volleyball

Lansing posted a 2-1 win over Shawnee Mission Northwest in the St. James Academy Slam event last Saturday.

The Lions welcomed the return of long-time head coach Julie Slater, who amassed more than 1,000 wins with Lansing over a span of 35 years until she retired from LHS — temporarily — in 2019.

Again under Slater’s direction, the 2023 Lions are led by a trio of talented seniors: setter Virginia Van Der Werff, middle hitter Ashlynn Jaccard and outside hitter Anna Laincz.

Lansing finished 27-10 a year ago with a trip to the Kansas Class 5A state tournament, and looks to return for the ninth straight year after a 1-0 start.

The Lions, No. 7 in the 810 Varsity Top 25 metro volleyball rankings, will face No. 13 Bishop Miege on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The Lansing High volleyball team competes against Shawnee Mission Northwest at last weekend’s St. James Academy Slam.