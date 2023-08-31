Meet the KC Star/810 Varsity Team of the Week: the Lansing High School volleyball squad
Each week during the fall high school sports season, The Star and 810 Varsity will be recognizing the standout performance of a team or individual from around the Kansas City metro.
To kick things off this week, we honor the Lansing High School volleyball team.
Team of the Week: Lansing volleyball
Lansing posted a 2-1 win over Shawnee Mission Northwest in the St. James Academy Slam event last Saturday.
The Lions welcomed the return of long-time head coach Julie Slater, who amassed more than 1,000 wins with Lansing over a span of 35 years until she retired from LHS — temporarily — in 2019.
Again under Slater’s direction, the 2023 Lions are led by a trio of talented seniors: setter Virginia Van Der Werff, middle hitter Ashlynn Jaccard and outside hitter Anna Laincz.
Lansing finished 27-10 a year ago with a trip to the Kansas Class 5A state tournament, and looks to return for the ninth straight year after a 1-0 start.
The Lions, No. 7 in the 810 Varsity Top 25 metro volleyball rankings, will face No. 13 Bishop Miege on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
