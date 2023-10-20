Meet the key figures in Jessy Kurczewski's 'eye drops' homicide trial
Jessy Kurczewski's homicide trial gets underway Monday in a Waukesha County courtroom.
Kurczewski, 39, faces a count of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony theft in the 2018 death of a Pewaukee woman.
Prosecutors allege Kurczewski used eyedrops to poison the woman, whom she was caring for, and staged the scene to look like a suicide by drug overdose. Kurczewski also is accused of stealing $290,210 from her over time.
She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Here's a closer look at some of the people who are expected to play key roles during the trial, which is expected to stretch five weeks:
The accused
Jessy Kurczewski
Age: 39
Kurczewski reportedly had been living in Franklin at the time of the incident.
The prosecutor
Abbey Nickolie
Age: 34
Experience:
Deputy District Attorney, Waukesha County since February
Assistant District Attorney, January 2014-2023
Worked as an intern in the district attorney's office after finishing college and law school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Notable:
Prosecuted Adam Roth, who was given life in the fatal 2020 stabbing of two family members.
Prosecuted Jessie Lee, the man who's serving a life sentence in the 2016 shooting death of Christina Schuster.
Is a candidate for Waukesha County district attorney in 2024.
The defense
Donna Kuchler, criminal defense attorney
Her son and law partner, Anthony Cotton, joined her firm in 2005. The firm, Kuchler & Cotton S.C., is based in Waukesha.
Education:
Concordia University, 1993 (summa cum laude)
University of Wisconsin Law School, 1995
Notable:
Represented Morgan Geyser, one of two teens charged in 2016 in the Slender Man stabbing case.
Was the lawyer who defended Todd Dittberner, a Jefferson County man who was charged in 2004 of shaking his infant son to death. Dittberner was later acquitted in the case.
Pablo Galaviz
Galaviz is a partner with the law firm of Galaviz Legal LLC in Waukesha.
Education:
Finished Marquette University Law School in 1990.
Experience:
Worked as a prosecutor in the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office for nearly three decades before becoming a defense attorney. He has represented clients facing municipal, state and federal crimes, from simple traffic violations to homicide crimes, to include drug and complex white-collar charges.
The judge
Jennifer Dorow, chief judge of the 3rd Judicial Administrative District, Waukesha County
Age: 53
Education: Graduate of Marquette University and Regent University School of Law. She has been licensed to practice law in Wisconsin since 1996.
Experience:
Appointed to the Waukesha County court in 2011 by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
Notable:
Was the judge who oversaw the 2022 trial of Darrell Brooks, who was convicted of driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, killing six and injuring dozens of others.
Was a Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate in 2023.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: These are key figures in Jessy Kurczewski's 'eye drops' homicide trial