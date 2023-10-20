Meet the key figures in Jessy Kurczewski's 'eye drops' homicide trial

Jessy Kurczewski's homicide trial gets underway Monday in a Waukesha County courtroom.

Kurczewski, 39, faces a count of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony theft in the 2018 death of a Pewaukee woman.

Prosecutors allege Kurczewski used eyedrops to poison the woman, whom she was caring for, and staged the scene to look like a suicide by drug overdose. Kurczewski also is accused of stealing $290,210 from her over time.

She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Here's a closer look at some of the people who are expected to play key roles during the trial, which is expected to stretch five weeks:

The accused

Jessy Kurczewski

Age: 39

Kurczewski reportedly had been living in Franklin at the time of the incident.

The prosecutor

Abbey Nickolie

Age: 34

Experience:

Deputy District Attorney, Waukesha County since February

Assistant District Attorney, January 2014-2023

Worked as an intern in the district attorney's office after finishing college and law school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Notable:

Prosecuted Adam Roth, who was given life in the fatal 2020 stabbing of two family members.

Prosecuted Jessie Lee, the man who's serving a life sentence in the 2016 shooting death of Christina Schuster.

Is a candidate for Waukesha County district attorney in 2024.

The defense

Donna Kuchler, criminal defense attorney

Her son and law partner, Anthony Cotton, joined her firm in 2005. The firm, Kuchler & Cotton S.C., is based in Waukesha.

Education:

Concordia University, 1993 (summa cum laude)

University of Wisconsin Law School, 1995

Notable:

Represented Morgan Geyser, one of two teens charged in 2016 in the Slender Man stabbing case.

Was the lawyer who defended Todd Dittberner, a Jefferson County man who was charged in 2004 of shaking his infant son to death. Dittberner was later acquitted in the case.

Pablo Galaviz

Galaviz is a partner with the law firm of Galaviz Legal LLC in Waukesha.

Education:

Finished Marquette University Law School in 1990.

Experience:

Worked as a prosecutor in the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office for nearly three decades before becoming a defense attorney. He has represented clients facing municipal, state and federal crimes, from simple traffic violations to homicide crimes, to include drug and complex white-collar charges.

The judge

Jennifer Dorow, chief judge of the 3rd Judicial Administrative District, Waukesha County

Age: 53

Education: Graduate of Marquette University and Regent University School of Law. She has been licensed to practice law in Wisconsin since 1996.

Experience:

Appointed to the Waukesha County court in 2011 by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Notable:

Was the judge who oversaw the 2022 trial of Darrell Brooks, who was convicted of driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, killing six and injuring dozens of others.

Was a Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: These are key figures in Jessy Kurczewski's 'eye drops' homicide trial