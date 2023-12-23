Meet Kida, a 15-year-old sweet lady who's been at SPCA Florida for more than a year

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to adoption, all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.

Kida came to SPCA Florida in November 2022. At 15 years of age, she needs a loving guardian in her golden years. She suffers from constipation, which is well regulated with stool softener. She is shy, affectionate and will want to lounge with you on the couch.

Do you have a heart for seniors? If so, please consider Kida. This special lady came to SPCA Florida in November 2022 and has been with us for 412-plus days. At 15 years of age, she needs a loving guardian angel willing to help her in her golden years. Kida suffers from constipation, which is well regulated with a regimen of Lactulose stool softener twice a day. It’s very inexpensive and must be continued without fail to keep her healthy. This special lady is shy, affectionate and will want to lounge with you on the couch. Kida likes to eat wet food and cooked chicken out of her family heirloom dish, which will go home with her. For more information, please visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Louie is an amazing boy who is large and in charge - 23 pounds. He loves other cats, but is a bit shy around humans. Louie is not a fan of being held but is affectionate and doesn’t mind being petted and combed. He’s very talented and eats his food with his front paws.

Louie's story is one of unfortunate life happenings. Louie’s dad passed away and mom could no longer afford his care. So, Louie came to SPCA Florida in hopes that he could find a family who would keep loving him just like his previous family did. Louie is an amazing boy who is large and in charge. He absolutely loves other kitty cats, however he’s a bit shy around humans. Louie is not a fan of being held or handled but is affectionate and doesn’t mind being petted and combed. He’s very talented and eats his food with his front paws. He has the loudest purr and will sleep anywhere that’s comfortable, although his favorite place is the couch. He fears vacuums and strangers; he just runs and hides. Fuzzy mice and balls are his favorite toys. For more information, please visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Brucey, a terrier/pit bull mix, is the sweetest boy you could meet. He walks well on leash, has good house manners and enjoys cuddles. Brucey has shown some guarding behaviors so needs a home with teen or older children who can respect his space.

Brucey's freckles aren't the only thing we love about him. He is also the sweetest boy you could meet. He walks well on leash, has shown himself to have good house manners and enjoys cuddles. Brucey has shown some guarding behaviors so needs a home with teen or older children who can respect his space and understand that he should be left alone when eating or playing with toys. Crate training would be extremely beneficial for Brucey. He has done well with other dogs but may be best as your only four-legged companion. Does Brucey sound like your future pet? Find out more at www.spcaflorida.org.

Charlie’s a little bit of everything: bulldog, retriever and some Labrador. Patience and training will be key. He’s a little shy at first, and isn’t happy with other dogs. He doesn’t know how to play with little kids, and he loves to run out of any door.

Charlie’s a little bit of everything: Bulldog, Retriever and some Labrador, but only a DNA test would truly identify his lineage. He’s just a little baby but had to leave his home because there were too many pets. Charlie needs a family that will take time to train him. He’s a little shy at first, and isn’t happy with other dogs. He doesn’t know how to play with little kids, and he loves to run out of any door. Therefore, patience and training are key. For more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Meet this week's featured SPCA pets: Kida, Louie, Brucey and Charlie