Meet the King and Queen of Zulu 2024

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club has elected longtime member Melvin Labat to reign as king this year. In turn, Labat has chosen Angelique Roche as queen.

Labat cited the long tradition of community service by the organization year-round and said his favorite event is the annual Toys for Tots giveaway.

Zulu Queen arrives at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Roche is the latest in her family to serve in the Zulu court. She attended her first parade at 3 months old.

Both will be officially crowned at the Zulu Coronation Ball on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Morial Convention Center and will ride Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13, in one of Carnival’s biggest attractions, the Zulu Parade.

