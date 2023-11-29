Meet Kito, a male spotted hyena and Rolling Hills Zoo's newest resident

In an effort to continue the survival of these "majestic animals," a new spotted hyena has been relocated to Rolling Hills Zoo.

The zoo announced the arrival of Kito, a male spotted hyena, from Hattiesburg Zoo in Mississippi, who joins Maxi, a female of the species already at the Salina zoo, as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.

According to Rolling Hills, Kito was born on Oct. 17, 2022, to parents Niru and Pili as part of the Species Survival Plan and is the only surviving hyena born in North America in 2022.

"Kito's lineage embodies a crucial part of the conservation efforts for these remarkable creatures," the zoo said.

The zoo said Kito's new habitat will be adjacent to Maxi's as the two hyenas begin to familiarize themselves with each other and their new environment.

Kito's introduction now, in addition to Maxi relocating to the zoo earlier this year, allows visitors to Rolling Hills Zoo to compare the characteristics between African painted dogs, which the zoo has been home to for years, and hyenas, as people often confuse the two species.

"Hyenas stand apart with their bigger stature, a large head with a long thick muscular neck, powerful jaws and spotted markings," the zoo said. "African painted dogs have a colorful patchy coat with markings as unique as a human fingerprint, large bat-like ears and a bushy tail with a white tip. Contrary to the teamwork displayed by African painted dogs during hunts and nurturing ill pack members, hyenas exhibit more competitive behaviors."

Additionally, visitors to the zoo may be able to hear the distinctive "laughter" of hyenas, which the zoo said is used not as an expression of joy, but rather as a response to stress, threats or frustration.

See the new hyenas at Rolling Hills Zoo now

Rolling Hills Zoo said Kito can already be seen by the public in his new surroundings in Kansas.

With it not being peak season, the zoo is currently open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week at its location west of Salina, 625 N. Hedville Road.

Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for seniors age 65 and up, $9 for children age three to 12 and free for children age two and under.

