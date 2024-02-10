Meet Koda and Magnolia! News 19’s Adoptable Pets of the Week

(WHNT) — All across the Tennessee Valley pets are looking for their fur-ever home and this week we are bringing two adorable dog looking for a place to call their own.

First off is Magnolia! This beautiful girl has a curly tail and the staff over at Florence Lauderdale Animal Services think she looks like some form of livestock guardian dog.

She can be shy and timid but is always sweet. Magnolia likes toys and was playful meeting a male dog. The shelter said she takes treats very gently and generally meekly asks for a bit of love. The staff said they think she is around two years old and she is about 75 lbs.

if you are interested in adopting Magnolia you can visit her at Florence Lauderdale Animal Services at 3240 Roberson Road in Florence or call the shelter at (256) 760-6676

Next up is Koda! Koda is currently staying at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) who came to the shelter with his brother Jake who was recently adopted.

The staff says he is a very loving and lovable six-year-old guy. He is a bit of a teddy bear and loves to get plenty of attention. The shelter said Koda recently test positive for heartworms but is starting his medications and should be able to get everything cleared up after a few months of regular treatments.

The people over at GHHS said Koda would probably work best in a low-energy home that can keep him level-headed and owners who are open to leash walking.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering Koda you can visit the GHHS website here.

