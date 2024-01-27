Meet Lambo, who goes like a Lamborghini but brakes for vacuums, thunder and kids
Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.
Lambo
Gender: Male
Age: 8 years
Weight: 82 pounds
Species: Dog
Breed: Black Mouth Cur – Tan
Orphaned Since: July 15
Adoption Fee: $150
Lambo is short for Lamborghini, the luxury sports car that can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds. At the moment, this Lambo is parked in SPCA Florida’s large dog kennels looking for a human. He is active, playful, affectionate and cuddly. He loves a toy box full of soft, stuffed animals, and he's ecstatic to get pets all over. Lambo is afraid of vacuum cleaners, thunderstorms and young people, so he should go to an adult home. He's being treated for heartworms and is doing great. And unlike his Italian car namesake, he doesn't cost $200,000. Find out more at: www.spcaflorida.org.
Lupita
Gender: Female
Age: 2 years
Weight: 46 pounds
Species: Dog
Breed: Terrier – Brown/White
Orphaned Since: Sept. 24
Adoption Fee: $150
Lupita is a 40-pound, fun-loving cuddlebug. But despite her happy smile, she's a little shy. It may take a few visits to fully get to know her. She's also a girly girl who needs to be your one and only pet. Her most beautiful feature is her dark brown eyes that look like they're surrounded by mascara. She's smart, good on a leash and knows her basic commands. She has a strong prey drive and would benefit from crate training. She's highly energetic and loves to swim. For more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org.
Galadriel
Gender: Female
Age: 1 years
Weight: 8 pounds
Species: Cat
Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Brown/White Tabby
Orphaned Since: Sept. 15
Adoption Fee: $75
Galadriel's name was invented by J.R.R. Tolkien and means “maiden crowned with a garland of bright radiance.” We think it fits, because this little girl will bring love and light to your world. She's young and playful and loves pets and rubs. Shine the laser, and she will chase. She gets along great with other cats and wouldn’t mind fur-friends in her new home. For more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org.
Baba
Gender: Male
Age: 5 years
Weight: 15 pounds
Species: Cat
Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Orange
Orphaned Since: Oct. 24
Adoption Fee: $50
Baba is a big lover and wants nothing more than to sit in a warm lap soaking up all the rubs and pets he can get. He's playful, enjoys romps in catnip and fresh air on the screened patio. Baba has feline immunodeficiency virus. It sounds scare but just means his immune system is weakened, leaving him more susceptible to infections. He's doing fine now but could need special care in the future. He can live with other cats as long as they don't fight. Come meet Baba in Linda’s Lovelies at SPCA Florida. For more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org.
This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Meet this week's featured SPCA pets: Lambo, Lupita, Galadriel and Baba