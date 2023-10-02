Meet Laphonza Butler, the Emily's List president and Kamala Harris ally entering the senate

WASHINGTON — Laphonza Butler was a young organizer learning her way around California politics when she met Kamala Harris, then district attorney of San Francisco.

Butler, who was 30 at the time, had recently moved to the Golden State from the East Coast to oversee a large union of long-term care and assisted living workers. Harris, more than a decade her senior, was running for state attorney general.

But over time, the two Black women − both of whom attended historically Black universities − would form a close relationship. They bonded over how to advance the economic security and well-being of women.

"I would always call her for advice. She would always call me for advice," Butler told USA TODAY in a 2022 interview.

Now, the women have something else to talk about: Butler's appointment to fill the U.S. Senate seat that Dianne Feinstein held until her death last week.

California Senate appointment

Harris served alongside Feinstein for four years as California's junior senator. Butler will now join the U.S. Senate until the 2024 election is held to fill the seat that Feinstein had already announced she was retiring from.

Several sitting Democratic lawmakers are already competing. Reps. Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff and Katie Porter have been in the race, which is expected to be expensive and bruising, for more than six months.

Butler is a current resident of Maryland but she owns a home in California and reregistered to vote there. It is unclear if she plans to compete for the seat that California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed her to fill.

“This week Laphonza is focused on respecting and honoring Sen. Feinstein’s legacy and getting ready to serve the people of California in the Senate. Politics can wait," Matthew Wing, a spokesman for Butler, said in a statement.

A longtime organizer with union roots

Butler was in her twenties, organizing food service workers and janitors, when she left for California. The move to SEIU 2015 was a big step for Butler, who did not have experience leading a union chapter.

She consolidated membership of the local to turn into the largest union in California and the largest union of home health workers. The changes ruffled some within union, as she quickly became a powerful force within the SEIU.

She stayed with the union for nearly a decade, leaving to become a partner at the firm that advised Harris in her 2019 presidential bid. Butler served as a senior adviser on the campaign that ended with Harris quitting the race before any of the contests were held.

Work as EMILY's List abortion rights advocate

Butler left organizing to advise Airbnb before becoming president of the pro-abortion rights group EMILY's List nearly two years ago in September of 2021. The organization works to elect Democratic, pro-choice women.

She became a leading voice in the progressive movement against the Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case.

The Republican Party "has been working to chip away at a woman's right to make decisions about her own body and the freedom to decide when she wants to have a family," Butler said after the Supreme Court opinion leaked.

In the position she helped lead a political rally with other abortion rights organizations support of Biden and Harris on the day that the pair announced their reelection bid in April.

First Black LGBTQT+ person to represent California in Senate

Butler will be the first, Black openly LGBTQT+ person to represent California in the Senate.

The work that Harris and Butler have done together in the past provides some clues as to what Butler may do as a senator. She said in a previous interivew that Harris worked with her to make sure that background checks would be provided fairly and equitably to home care workers, who are predominately women and people of color.

She also praised Harris for "the impact that she has on young people who are trying to find your own pathway to leadership," saying it is an important voice that Harris brings to the administration. She has talked up Harris' focus on Black maternal health.

Butler and her partner, Neneki Lee, share a daughter, Nylah.

As a part of that work, Butler already has working relationships with women lawmakers, including Sen. Maggie Hassan, whose reelection she campaigned for last year in New Hampshire.

Washington Sen. Patty Murray said in a tweet that she was "thrilled to welcome such a strong champion of women’s rights, labor, and reproductive freedom to the U.S. Senate" and she was looking forward to working with her on many issues "from protecting abortion rights to making child care more affordable and accessible."

