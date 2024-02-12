Meet LaTonya Winfrey, candidate for Nashville School Board, District 1

Editor's note: The Tennessean Editorial Board invited candidates for the March 5, 2024 Metro Nashville-Davidson County primary election to fill out our questionnaire. They include biographical information and answers to seven questions on variety of topics from key policy issues to their recommendation for visitors on what to see or do in the city. Early voting goes from Feb. 14-27. Learn more at the Davidson County Election Commission.

Name: LaTonya Winfrey

Position: School Board District 1

Political party: Democratic

Age : 47

What neighborhood/part of the county do you live in? Davidson County

Education: B.S. Tennessee State University 1998, M. Ed. Trevecca Nazarene University 2002

Job history: 1999-2001 MNPS, Teacher 2003-2006 Memphis City Schools, Teacher 2007-2015 MNPS, Teacher 2015-2024 MNPS, School Counselor

Family: Son, Joseph

LaTonya Winfrey, candidate for Nashville School Board District 1 (March 5, 2024, primary)

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for this office because I can bring a multitude of experience from various perspectives to the decision-making process while advocating for underrepresented populations, underfunded schools, as well as recognizing those who are making outstanding growth and achievements.

What makes you qualified to hold this office and better qualified than your opponent(s)?

I bring my experience as a mother, teacher, counselor and advocate to this position. I am a product of MNPS, graduating from Maplewood High in 1994. I returned as a teacher in 1999 to serve in the same system alongside some of the same educators that had a hand in my education. I wish to advocate for students that are underrepresented, including students with disabilities, English Language learners, and those that are economically disadvantaged, which can be seen through my tenure in MNPS. I have been honored as Teacher of the Year twice, served as IB and AVID Coordinator, co-chaired a visit from the SACS Committee at my former school, and have held numerous career fairs, inviting back former students and MNPS alum to speak about the postsecondary education and skills that are needed to be successful with the job market's changing demands. As the parent of a son with Autism, I founded Happy: Joseph's Journey, a non-profit organization dedicated to Autism advocacy. Our advocacy has landed a commercial that highlights the role of caregivers and their support systems, as well as a chapter feature in a graduate-level textbook geared towards those pursuing degrees in Special Education.

If you are elected (or re-elected), what are your top 2 to 3 priorities for your new (or next) term in office?

My top 3 priorities for my new term in office are:

Budgeting: Make equitable decisions when discussing budget allocation. Curriculum: Ensure that highly effective resources are available and align so that students exit into postsecondary options college and career ready. Equity and access: Promote inclusive practices that support the success of all students.

What are you hearing most from voters about what they want you to accomplish, if elected?

From most voters, I am hearing that they want communication and transparency when making decisions regarding students, prioritizing in the budget those schools that have limited resources.

What is your proudest achievement in your personal or public life?

My proudest achievement in my personal life is my advocacy for my son. It has led us to opportunities locally, regionally, and internationally through Autism conferences. My proudest achievement in my public life is reflected in the success of my students, past and present.

A "fun" question: When visitors ask you, "What should I do in Nashville?" what are the top 2 or 3 things or places you recommend?

I would recommend the National Museum of African American Music. While there, visit Slim & Husky's, owned by Nashville natives and TSU alums.

Will you commit to being civil in how you present yourself and the way you interact with opponents and others? (Our definition of civility is being a good, active, honest and respectable citizen)

Yes

Call Opinion and Engagement Director David Plazas at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or find him on X (formerly Twitter) at @davidplazas.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville election: LaTonya Winfrey for School Board, District 1