Meet the new leaders of Salem-Keizer schools for the 2022-23 year

This story is reflective of administrative changes made by Aug. 26, 2022.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools is welcoming more than 30 principals, assistant principals and leaders into new roles for the 2022-23 school year.

Elementary schools will see the most changes, with 15 new leaders at the helm. This year's numbers are comparable to years past.

The district's more than 40,000 students will return to classes next month. Sixth and ninth graders start on Sept. 6, while the remaining grades 1-12 start on Sept. 7. Kindergartners begin Sept. 14.

Here are the new administrators for the 2022-23 school year:

Biographies, submitted to the Statesman Journal through Salem-Keizer's district office, have been edited for length and clarity. They are organized by grade level, then alphabetically by school. Charter schools and district-level positions are included at the end.

Auburn Elementary School

Amanda Johnson is the new assistant principal at Auburn Elementary School in Salem.

Amanda Johnson — Assistant Principal

Amanda Johnson initiated her teaching career in Salem-Keizer 19 years ago. She began as a bilingual instructional assistant at Lamb Elementary School and later became a bilingual teacher, as well as a district instructional mentor. Johnson is passionate about bringing out each student’s greatest potential. Some of her strengths are working diligently, creatively and efficiently. She maintains a safe and welcoming environment while maintaining high academic standards for all students.

Chávez Elementary School

Kristi Auvinen is the new assistant principal at Chávez Elementary School in Salem.

Kristi Auvinen — Assistant Principal

Kristi Auvinen has been with Salem-Keizer for 21 years. She spent 17 years teaching at Clear Lake, Lamb and Keizer elementary schools and most recently served as the behavior specialist at Washington Elementary School. As an assistant principal, Auvinen is committed to supporting a positive staff culture and building relationships to improve the mental well-being and academic progress of students.

EDGE (Enhanced Digital and Guided Education)

Erin Rodriguez — Elementary Level, Assistant Principal

Erin Rodriguez has been serving as the assistant principal at Straub Middle School. She will be moving to EDGE, Salem-Keizer's online school, to support the administrative team as an assistant principal. She is passionate about bilingual education and instructional technology. She brings with her experience in talented and gifted education, or TAG, testing and student success coordination, instructional coaching and AVID. Standing for "Advancement Via Individual Determination," AVID is a college access progress for students in grades 7-12.

Story continues

Englewood Elementary School

Geoffrey Wetherell — Principal

Geoff Wetherell has been an educator for more than 20 years, serving the last 12 years as an elementary school principal. Wetherell has worked at schools in Beaverton, Coos Bay and Coquille, with several years serving as a director of special education. He believes all children have a right to experience growth and success. Wetherell values a team approach to building a strong school community where all people can feel supported while striving to achieve their goals.

Four Corners Elementary School

Hugo Valdez Jimenez is the new principal of Four Corners Elementary School in Salem.

Hugo Valdez Jimenez — Principal

Hugo Valdez Jimenez started his teaching career in Mexico in 2004. After being a classroom teacher in his home country, Hugo participated in the International Visiting Teachers program in 2009 and began teaching in Salem-Keizer with the Migrant Summer School program. After that, Valdez Jimenez became a bilingual teacher at Swegle Elementary School. In 2018, Valdez Jimenez joined the Elementary Curriculum Department as the literacy program associate. Most recently, Hugo has been serving as assistant principal at the EDGE Elementary program and Highland Elementary School. His experiences from two cultures bring a diverse perspective to anything he does to support students, teachers and families.

Gubser Elementary School

Erin Hanson — Principal

Erin Hanson grew up in the Willamette Valley and began her teaching career 18 years ago on the north Oregon coast. Hanson is coming to Salem from the Klamath County School District, where she has served as vice principal at Henley Elementary for the last six years. Hanson is passionate about working with children and forming meaningful relationships with students, staff and families.

Hayesville Elementary School

Chad Christensen is the new principal at Hayesville Elementary School.

Chad Christensen — Principal

Chad Christensen will be the new principal at Hayesville Elementary School and is excited to join the team to build positive, supportive relationships with students, families, staff and the community. Christensen started his teaching career in Las Vegas in 1997, then taught in Japan and Lake Oswego before joining Salem-Keizer in 2012 as an instructional coach at Whiteaker Middle School. Since then, Christensen served as assistant principal at Straub and Claggett Creek middle schools before becoming the data coordinator for the district in 2021.

Highland and Richmond elementary schools

Karisa Legg is the new assistant principal for Highland and Richmond elementary schools.

Karisa Legg — Assistant Principal

Karissa Legg has been an educator for nine years, most recently as an instructional mentor and reading specialist at Miller Elementary School. Legg is passionate about literacy instruction and the power and access it provides to students. She believes school is meant to be a safe place and a home for all students and staff and is dedicated to providing the necessary support in order to make that a reality. She is the new assistant principal for both Highland and Richmond elementary schools.

Keizer Elementary School

Cherice Cochrane is he new principal at Keizer Elementary School.

Cherice Cochrane — Principal

Cherice Cochrane has been the principal at Lamb Elementary School for the past five years. Before becoming a principal, Cochrane taught at Myers Elementary in the dual-language program. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in education through the University of Oregon. Cochrane is thrilled to join the Keizer team and is excited to begin building relationships throughout the community.

Maribel Peña is the new assistant principal at Keizer Elementary School.

Maribel Peña — Assistant Principal

Maribel Peña was born, raised and completed most of her schooling and education in Mexico City. Peña began her career in Salem-Keizer in 2004 and graduated from the Bilingual Teacher Pathway at Portland State University. She has served students in various capacities, including as a bilingual reading specialist at Chávez Elementary School. Peña is a proud member of the Oregon Association of Latino Administrators and believes the key role of education is to elevate students' voices, offer rigorous opportunities for meaningful participation and make decisions that provide equitable outcomes for students.

Kennedy Elementary School

Miranda Pickner — Principal

Miranda Pickner has worked as an elementary teacher and administrator for the past 23 years in a variety of educational settings. During the first part of her career, she taught students in Head Start up to sixth grade. After teaching, Pickner spent nine years as a K-8 school principal within the Silver Falls School District. Most recently, she served as the assistant principal at Scott Elementary School. She is passionate about supporting the educational journey of staff and students.

Lamb Elementary School

Joni Pruett is the new principal at Lamb Elementary School in Salem.

Joni Pruett — Principal

Joni Pruett has been an educator for 15 years. She started as an elementary instructional assistant and joined Salem-Keizer in 2010 as a bilingual teacher. Pruett has served elementary schools as a program associate for "Multi-Tiered Systems of Support," an approach to supporting students with varying needs. Most recently, she served as assistant principal at Chávez and Keizer Elementary schools. She is convinced there is nothing that cannot be accomplished for students when educators come together in support of one another.

Richmond Elementary School

Samantha Miley is the new principal at Richmond Elementary School in Salem.

Samantha Miley — Principal

Samantha Miley has been an educator and administrator in the district for nine years. Most recently, Samantha served as assistant principal at Richmond and Keizer elementary schools. Throughout her career, Miley has been an advocate for early childhood education and helping students feel safe and welcome in their schools. She understands the importance of family and community involvement within the school system to ensure student success.

Salem Heights Elementary School

Risa James is the new principal of Salem Heights Elementary School.

Risa James — Principal

Risa James has been an educator for more than 20 years. Most recently, James served as an instructional mentor at Weddle Elementary School. Throughout her career, James has been an advocate for making students feel welcome and valued while maintaining high expectations for all students. She understands and believes in the power of collective efficacy within a school community.

Scott Elementary School

Tom Charboneau is the new principal at Scott Elementary School.

Tom Charboneau — Principal

Thomas Charboneau has been a principal with Salem-Keizer for six years and was an assistant principal for four years prior in Southern California. Throughout his career and his academic research, Charboneau has been focused on early literacy skill acquisition and improving instruction. Charboneau is excited to bring his strengths as he joins the Scott community.

Jazmin Garcia is the new assistant principal at Scott Elementary School.

Jazmin Guzman — Assistant Principal

Jazmin Guzman started her teaching career with Salem-Keizer and is pursuing her doctorate in education at George Fox University. She was a bilingual classroom teacher at Auburn Elementary and later transitioned to Chávez Elementary, where she has been a bilingual and clinical teacher. She has a strong passion for bilingual education, building a strong school community and being an advocate for all students.

Adam Stephens Middle School

Ricardo Larios is the new principal of Adam Stephens Middle School in Salem.

Ricardo Larios — Principal

Ricardo Larios has been a member of Salem-Keizer since 2007. He is a graduate of North Salem High School, Chemeketa Community College, Oregon State University and Willamette University. Larios has been an assistant principal at McKay High School for the past three years and has previously served as a teacher at Waldo Middle School. He is driven by the desire to create the safest and most inclusive learning environment for students and is looking forward to the opportunity to serve the Stephens school community.

Jordan Radke — Assistant Principal

Jordan Radke began his career in 2011 as an English language arts and AVID elective teacher at Adam Stephens Middle School, where he also coached cross country. In 2015, he was hired as the instructional coach at Crossler Middle School to work with staff to move instructional practices and schoolwide systems forward. Most recently he served as the assistant principal at Timber Ridge School in the Greater Albany Public Schools. Radke is looking forward to returning to Stephens and joining the administrative team to support staff and students.

Houck Middle School

Rosa Díaz-Avery is the new principal at Houck Middle School in Salem.

Rosa Díaz-Avery — Principal

Rosa Díaz-Avery is a bilingual and bicultural educator with 26 years experience. She is committed to equity and to building sustainable systems and teams to support student growth and achievement. She is passionate about serving students, staff, families and the community. Most recently, she has been serving as the assistant principal of Talmadge Middle School in Independence.

Parrish Middle School

Christi Cheever is the new assistant principal at Parrish Middle School in Salem.

Christi Cheever — Assistant Principal

Christi Cheever is a McKay High School graduate who started her career as a bilingual teacher at Kennedy Elementary. During her 10 years at Kennedy, she taught a variety of grade levels and developed a passion for equity and instructional leadership. Cheever served as an instructional coach at Hallman and Richmond elementary schools and became principal at Highland Elementary in 2012. After nine years, she was ready to explore the world of middle school. Cheever is currently teaching career exploration and career technical education at Parrish and is excited to join the admin team as an assistant principal next year.

Waldo Middle School

Ingrid Ceballos is the new principal of Waldo Middle School in Salem.

Ingrid Ceballos — Principal

Originally from Los Angeles, Ingrid Ceballos has served as an educator for 20 years. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of California, Los Angeles, and taught in the Los Angeles Unified School District before moving to Oregon in 2006. She joined Salem-Keizer that same year as a bilingual teacher at Eyre Elementary and was hired as an instructional mentor at Richmond Elementary in 2016. In 2019, she joined the Four Corners community and has served as their principal since. Ceballos is committed to fostering a strong sense of belonging for students and communities, as well as supporting staff to further develop.

Gregg Hilker is the new assistant principal at Waldo Middle School in Salem.

Gregg Hilker — Assistant Principal

Gregg Hilker has been part of Salem-Keizer for four years and most recently served as an instructional mentor at Waldo Middle School. He previously spent nine years as an assistant principal at a public middle school in Orange County, California. Hilker enjoys serving and engaging within the community and actively works with a non-profit organization for families who need shelter and resources. Hilker is also passionate about establishing mentorship programs for students and coming alongside teachers to support them in doing what they do best. He is empathetic to the needs of students, teachers and the community, and he has a strong commitment to finding solutions to challenges.

Walker Middle School

Tessie Riddell is the new assistant principal at Walker Middle School in Salem.

Tessie Riddell — Assistant Principal

Tessie Riddell is a graduate of Salem-Keizer schools and has been teaching since 2009. Ten of her teaching years were at Claggett Creek Middle School as a math teacher and two years as a behavior specialist. She most recently served as an assistant principal for the 2021-22 school year at Sprague High School. Riddell lives in Keizer with her husband and two sons. She is a former volleyball coach at both the middle and high school levels. Family and community are important to Riddell to provide inclusivity and equitable opportunities for all. Riddell is excited to join the Walker community in her new position.

McKay High School

Antonio Mercado is a new assistant principal at McKay High School in Salem.

Antonio Mercado — Assistant Principal

Antonio Mercado is entering his 13th year in public education. Most recently, he served as the assistant principal at Central High School in Monmouth. Prior to that, he was a teacher in Salem-Keizer schools for 11 years. Mercado carries a strong belief that creating strong school cultures and focusing energy on school improvement can have a tremendous impact on the community.

Mari Vásquez is a new assistant principal at McKay High School in Salem.

Mari Vásquez — Assistant Principal

Mari Vásquez worked for Salem-Keizer for 10 years, teaching English language arts and Spanish language arts as part of the dual-language, AVID Excel, English Language Development and Spanish programs. During the last three years, Vásquez has served as an assistant principal in Woodburn. She is a passionate, student-centered educator, committed to the McKay community and is honored to collaborate with the Royal Scots team as they help each student, and one another, thrive.

South Salem High School

Robin Buckingham is the new assistant principal at South Salem High School.

Robin Buckingham — Assistant Principal

Robin Buckingham has been an administrator in Salem-Keizer for the past five years. She began her career as an educator in McMinnville where she taught math, Spanish and social studies. She joined Salem-Keizer in 2008, teaching at Leslie Middle School before becoming an instructional mentor at Straub Middle School for two years. She returned to Leslie in 2017 to be the assistant principal, where she's served most recently. Buckingham also supported the middle school level of the EDGE program for the 2020-21 school year. She is looking forward to joining the administrative team at South Salem.

David Wood is a new assistant principal at South Salem High School.

David Wood — Assistant Principal

​David Wood will join the administrative team at South Salem High School. Most recently, Wood served as principal at Adam Stephens Middle School since 2019, successfully guiding their revalidation efforts as an AVID National Demonstration School. Previously, Wood served as assistant principal at McKay High School and began his career in the district as a social studies teacher and basketball coach at McKay in 2004. Wood lives in Salem with his wife, Cary, and four children who all attend Salem-Keizer schools.

Sprague High School

Jesse Clayton is the new assistant principal at Sprague High School in Salem.

Jesse Clayton — Assistant Principal

Jesse Clayton has been with Salem-Keizer for 12 years, most recently serving as an assistant principal at McKay High School. Previous to McKay, Clayton was part of the administrative team at Sprague in the role of curriculum assistant principal. Clayton has also been a middle school assistant principal at both Leslie and Claggett Creek middle schools, as well as an instructional coach at Waldo. Clayton’s educational career began with her serving as a high school English and AVID teacher.

West Salem High School

Lindsay Goodpaster is the new assistant principal at West Salem High School.

Lindsay Goodpaster — Assistant Principal

Lindsay Goodpaster is a proud alum of Salem-Keizer schools, attending Keizer Elementary, Claggett Creek Middle School and McNary High. For the last 10 years, she's dedicated her time to giving back to the community in various roles as a Migrant Head Start teacher, middle school language arts teacher, AVID elective teacher, AVID coordinator and most recently as the behavior specialist at Claggett Creek Middle School. Goodpastor is committed and excited to partner with students, families, staff and the community to support the Titan vision so that allstudents are prepared to engage in a diverse world with confidence and self-worth, but most importantly to hold pride in who they are and what they give back to their community.

Josh Thorp is a new assistant principal at West Salem High School.

Josh Thorp — Assistant Principal

Josh Thorp started his career in Salem-Keizer 10 years ago as a math and AVID teacher at Straub Middle School. Most recently, he served as a behavior specialist at the school, while also coaching football, volleyball, wrestling and track. Thorp was born in Salem but grew up in Northeast Brazil, and is fluent in Portuguese. He is most excited to get to know the students and staff and continue to support and grow the work already happening at West.

Valley Inquiry Charter School

Craig Harlow — Principal

Craig Harlow has been an educator for more than 30 years, most recently serving in Corvallis School District. Throughout his career, Harlow has valued relationships and a strong school community. Harlow believes in making students feel welcome and valued while maintaining high expectations for all. He believes that when a school community works together, they can produce successful outcomes for students.

District-level positions

Lizi Aguilar-Nelson has a new administrative role in the district for the 2022-23 school year.

Lizi Aguilar-Nelson — Elementary Level Director

Lizi Aguilar-Nelson started her career with Salem-Keizer 32 years ago as a bilingual instructional assistant. In 1994, she became a bilingual teacher working at Grant, Swegle and Lee elementary schools. After teaching in the classroom, she worked as an English language coach and became a certified Guided Language Acquisition Instruction (GLAD) and English language development (ELD) trainer.

After receiving her administrative license, she began her administrative career as the principal of Richmond Elementary and served that community for eight years. Aguilar-Nelson moved to Liberty Elementary as a principal for five years. Two years ago, she moved to her most recent role as the principal at Keizer Elementary. Aguilar-Nelson is committed to strong and robust instruction for all students while building partnerships with all stakeholders.​​​​​​​

Jesse Leonard will support principals and schools in Salem-Keizer through his new district role in the 2022-23 school year.

Jesse Leonard — Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) Principal on Special Assignment

Jesse Leonard has served as an elementary school principal for 14 years, first at Gubser Elementary and then most recently at Kennedy Elementary. Prior to becoming a principal, Leonard worked at the middle school level as a teacher at Waldo and Houck and then as an assistant principal at Walker Middle School. While at Kennedy, Leonard worked with his school staff in collaboration with the Oregon Response to Instruction and Intervention team to develop sustainable academic and behavior student support systems. Leonard is excited to continue this work as he supports principals and schools through a new role.

Natalie Pate covers education for the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips to her at npate@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6745. Follow her on Twitter @NataliePateGwin.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Meet the new principals, leaders of Salem-Keizer schools for 2022-23