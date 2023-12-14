Meet some of the leaders who make up the vast talent of young professionals in Memphis

Memphis is known for many things, including great food, lively entertainment, generous hospitality, and, of course, crime. But one resource that we don’t hear enough about is the tremendous talent we have among our young people.

Despite the obstacles, our city is packed with gifted young adults who are succeeding in their careers, but also contributing to our communities.

That point is manifested in Idicula Mathew, founder and CEO of Hera Health Solutions, a biotech pharmaceutical-device company that specializes in drug-delivery innovation. The company, which grew out of a senior design project at Georgia Institute of Technology, was founded in 2018. Mathew is featured on the 2024 Forbes “30 Under 30” list.

Earlier this year, Hera Health Solutions, based in downtown Memphis, was awarded a federal grant to fast-track the development of its non-invasive, biodegradable contraceptive implant called Eucontra.

Equally impressive and somewhat better known is Justin Pearson, the 28-year-old Tennessee State Representative who this year took office and was expelled from the State House because of his protests for gun control. (Also kicked out was Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville.)

Both used bullhorns in the well of the chamber floor as they joined other protesters. Pearson and Jones became national media stars and were reappointed to their seats by local government within a week of being expelled. Both have since been re-elected to their positions.

Justin Pearson celebrates with supporters after being reinstated to the the Tennessee House of Representatives by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Pearson, an activist in high school and college, drew the attention of local media in 2020 when he co-founded Memphis Community Against Pollution, an environmental advocacy group, and protested against construction of the Byhalia Pipeline. Parts of 49-mile pipeline would have gone through poor Black neighborhoods and over an aquifer that provides water to Memphis residents.

Pearson and Mathew are exceptional examples of what our youth are doing, and there are other young leaders impacting our city as well. Here is a sampling of that diverse Memphis talent.

Meet other young leaders making a difference in Memphis

Britney Thornton, 34, Shelby County commissioner, was elected to the position in 2022 and became the youngest County Commissioner in history of Shelby County. Having grown up in the Orange Mound community, Thornton is a social worker and licensed educator who is a passionate community organizer.

Britney Thornton

As founder of the non-profit JUICE Orange Mound, she “continues to challenge systems of oppression by thinking of new and creative ways to address old issues.” During her term, Commissioner Thornton is committed to “making strides” in housing, transit and economic development.

She is chair of the Commission’s Delinquent Tax Property Committee, and vice chair of the Public Works Committee and the Core City, Neighborhoods and Housing Committee.

Renee Parker Sekander, 28, is executive assistant to Mayor-Elect Paul Young. When Young is sworn in as Memphis mayor in January, Sekander will continue in the role of executive assistant.

Renee Parker

The political activist describes herself as a “queer, Black Memphian dedicated to improving the lives of others through voting, advocacy, and community engagement.” Prior to working with Young, Sekander had roles from organizer to field director for candidates, including Senators Elizabeth Warren, Jon Ossoff, and Raphael Warnock. She also has served as executor director of Organize Tennessee, a nonprofit dedicated to voter protection.

“This organization is on the front lines in challenging Tennessee laws that make this state one of the hardest to cast a ballot in the country.”

Meredith Keaton, 34, is legislative analyst for the Memphis City Council. Part of her duties is to manage the application process and planning for the Memphis Academy of Civic Engagement, a Council program for citizens to learn about local government and increase civic participation.

Meredith Keaton

She previously worked for Youth Villages as a clinical liaison on the Bartlett residential campus and as research analyst in the strategic partnerships department.

Keaton is enrolled in the University of Memphis’ Master of City and Regional Planning program and is active with her sorority and the Junior League of Memphis. “Serving the community,” says Keaton, “makes me think about how I can do more to help and where I want to direct my resources to make the most positive impact.”

Jevonte Porter, 27, is assistant director of community relations at Youth Villages Inc. He previously held positions with Regional One Health Medical Center, City of Memphis, and University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

Jevonte Porter

Jevonte is a member of the Leadership Memphis 45th Executive Program Class and was featured in the Memphis Business Journal Top 40 Under 40.

He has served on Greater Memphis Chamber Young Professional Council and City of Memphis Historic Melrose Advisory Committee, and as chair of Board of Trustees at Greater Love Baptist Church. “My passion for serving my community rose out of my deep interest and determination to ensure more inner-city youth, like me, have equitable access to resources. . .”

Paige Kristen Stubbs, 33, is a “passionate educator” who serves as assistant principal at Booker T. Washington Middle and High School. She is integral in establishing and maintaining a climate conducive to learning, including overseeing enforcement of school rules, regulations and disciplinary measures.

Paige Stubbs

She has taught mathematics at both Booker T. Washington Middle and High schools and previously served as the professional learning coach. Stubbs also is very involved in her church and was recently nominated to serve as a deacon.

“Nothing fuels me more than knowing that through education, our students can achieve anything that they put their minds to,” she says. “Through education, we can reimagine what the future generation can accomplish.”

Jarred Taylor, 26, a business representative for BASF, is a dedicated and passionate professional in the field of agriculture. With a strong background in animal science and pre-veterinary medicine, he has gained recognition in the agricultural community at his young age.

Jarred Taylor

On the job he serves as account manager, agronomist, consultant and chemist as he collaborates with retailers and farmers in Arkansas. He has worked out of Memphis for four years and lives on Mud Island. He is active with Future Farmers of America and Minorities in Natural Resource Related Sciences.

“Giving back to the community holds tremendous significance to me . . . to create profound positive change, uplift individuals, and cultivate a sense of unity and compassion.”

Lynn Norment, a columnist for The Commercial Appeal, is a former editor for Ebony Magazine.

