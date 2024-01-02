Meet Your Legislators 2024: Here's when you can ask your state reps questions in person

EVANSVILLE — Residents with questions or concerns for their local legislators will have three chances this year to speak with them face-to-face at Central Library.

Meet Your Legislators 2024 dates have been set for Jan. 13, Feb. 10 and March 9. The doors to Central Library will open at 9 a.m., with all meetings taking place in the Browning Room starting at 9:15 a.m. and lasting until 11 a.m.

The events are sponsored by AARP Indiana, the Evansville Teachers Association, the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library, the League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana, NAACP Evansville Chapter, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 136, Teamsters Local 215, United Neighborhoods of Evansville and Valley Watch.

All local state legislators are invited. This includes:

Rep. Wendy McNamara - District 76 representing all of Posey County and a portion of western Vanderburgh County since 2010.

Rep. Tim O'Brien - District 78 representing portions of Vanderburgh and Warrick counties since 2021.

Rep. Matt Hostettler - District 64 representing portions of Gibson, Knox and Vanderburgh counties since 2018.

Rep. Ryan Hatfield - District 77 representing the majority of Evansville since 2016.

Sen. Jim Tomes - District 49 representing all of Posey County and western portions of Vanderburgh County since 2010.

Sen. Vaneta Becker - District 50 representing all of Warrick County and the eastern portion of Vanderburgh County since 2005.

Rep. Cindy Ledbetter - District 75 representing portions of Gibson, Pike and Warrick counties since 2020.

During the 2023 session, the absence of multiple legislators was noticeable for those regularly attending the Saturday morning meetings.

Becker, Hatfield and Tomes were the only legislators to consistently appear to take questions from the general public.

For others, they had not attended at all in 2023, including McNamara who has not been to a Meet Your Legislator event at the library since January 2020.

Members of the Indiana General Assembly are elected to two year terms with their seats up for election in 2024.

Session begins Jan. 8. Lawmakers will have been working in Indianapolis during the new session for a week before the first Meet Your Legislators session.

Once bills are filed they will all be compiled on the Indiana General Assembly website.

