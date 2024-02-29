Meet Leo: Douglas County’s new K-9 deputy will serve seniors

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KDVR) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office gathered to have Leo, a rescue “Bernedoodle,” sworn in as the newest K-9 officer on the squad.

“Leo is a three-month-old Bernedoodle that is a rescue from Colorado Animal Care Foundation,” said Ryan Falkner, Leo’s new dad and handler, who’s also the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office senior resource deputy.

Leo was saved from a puppy mill situation by CACF and from there he was fostered by Meg Reynolds and her family. Once CACF connected with DCSO and learned they were looking for a rescue dog to have in the department, the nonprofit organization decided to donate Leo to them.

“When they started asking questions which puppy was right for this job we knew it was Leo,” Reynolds said. “It’s really his calling.”

Leo is now in training to be an emotional support animal along with other trainings all to serve the seniors of the county. Right now, according to DCSO, there are 52,00 seniors in the community and that number is expected to double over the next few decades.

“People love it here, they want to stay,” Falkner said. “It just keeps growing and growing.”

Falkner has already taken Leo out to a few events with seniors in Highlands Ranch. He said Leo helps bring seniors comfort and joy.

“His eyes have a lot of soul behind them,” Reynolds said, “so we just felt like he could really touch a lot of lives.”

Leo’s name was picked by users online and is an acronym for law enforcement officer. His personality is calm and loving, but also motivated to learn, according to his trainer, Katt Walsh.

“He will be gentle with all the seniors he comes into contact with,” Walsh said. “He knows how to sit, lay down and he will learn to give hugs on command.”

During the process of having Leo sworn in, he had to (somewhat) agree to an oath to the department and have his little paws stamped onto a paper.

“He’s got the best temperament,” Falkner said. “So patient.”

When Leo isn’t serving seniors in the community he will be spending time with his family at home, which includes two other fur siblings.

