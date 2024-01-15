Meet Lisa Patch, a champion of improving health services for Alamogordo's youth

Lisa Patch has dedicated her career to improving the health of Alamogordo's youth.

Patch organized grief camps for students dealing with trauma, and championed the Tiger Care Center where students can access products and services they may be challenged to find at home.

Patch helped create Flo, an RV converted into an on-the-go nurses office, which frequents local parks, sports fields and recreational areas to offer hearing and eye exams, COVID-19 testing and food.

She participates in local donation events and started programs to gather items such as socks, bed frames and more for unhoused students. Patch also initiated a telehealth program that allows students to get immediate health assistance at school.

These achievements and more were the basis for which Patch was named 2023 Hero of Health by the Con Alma Foundation.

"They did not tell me that they were nominating me for this amazing honor. I found out when I received a call from Con Alma Foundation," she said. "It meant a lot that Con Alma Foundation would choose me, but also that the wonderful folks at 100% Otero took the time and thought of me for this honor."

Lisa Patch, Alamogordo Public Schools Health Services Executive Director and winner of the Con Alma Health Foundation 2023 Hero of Health award

Patch, Alamogordo Public Schools' executive director of health services, was nominated by retired 100% Otero member Cally Finnegan.

"Lisa Patch’s creative efforts to answer each 'what can we do to help' question with a multifaceted approach has improved parent engagement and student success at APS," Finnegan wrote in her nomination letter. "She offers a shining example of nursing and public health values."

The award also comes with grant funds from Con Alma Health Foundation which Patch chose to use to benefit 100% Otero to further health research in the area.

"Con Alma will donate $1,000 to 100% Otero, a community partner focused on ensuring access to vital services, on behalf of Patch," according to the Con Alma Health Foundation website. The Con Alma Health Foundation is an organization that provides grants throughout New Mexico for nonprofits.

"The review committee was impressed with Lisa’s leadership in bringing telehealth, grief and healing, employee wellness, and laundry services to Alamogordo Public Schools and surrounding areas," said Con Alma's Executive Director Denise Herrera.

Alamogordo Public Schools Health Director Lisa Patch stands next to FLO. Alamogordo Public Schools FLO mobile nurse's station provides meal delivery, flu shots and more to Alamogordo Public Schools students

Patch said she is most proud to work with people and a school district that understands not every student is equipped with the resources to learn. She endeavors to remove barriers that limit students so they can be successful.

This year, Patch said, she and the district will focus on educating students about cybersecurity, cyberbullying, vaping and substance abuse.

"There are many mental and physical concerns that our families are currently facing. We will be addressing anti-bullying support through our annual Kindness Campaign in the month of February," she said.

Telehealth monitors for APS for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year

"In my 25 years here at Alamogordo Public Schools, I have seen the impact of having several different organizations come together with one goal: to help children."

Superintendent of Alamogordo Public Schools Pamela Renteria said Patch and her team are problem solvers and find solutions while creating opportunities for families.

"Alamogordo Public Schools’ students, parents, and staff all benefit from Mrs. Patch’s work ethic, foresight, and leadership," Renteria said. "We are privileged to work with her and are gratified that the amazing work she does in our schools is recognized and celebrated."

Shoes available at the Tiger Care Center. A new center for homeless families and students in need or referred by staff. The Tiger Care Center houses items like clothing, toiletries, food and an on-site social worker.

Lisa Yehle, co-founder of 100% Otero said Patch has supported 100% Otero for nearly four years.

"One of the 10 components of 100% Otero's model is Community Schools, which seek to provide a variety of services outside the classroom for students and their families," Yehle said.

She said students are more likely to succeed and focus on their education when they don't have to worry about their next meal, where they plan to sleep that night or if they may be sick, all of which Patch has contributed solutions to.

"Alamogordo can be proud of their schools and proud of the APS Health Services team led by Lisa Patch," Yehle said.

