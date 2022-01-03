Meet the major players in Missouri's legislature as the 2022 session gets underway

Every institution has its movers and shakers — the ones who set expectations, shepherd projects and decide agendas.

Missouri's state government is no different. As the General Assembly prepares to convene Wednesday for its 2022 legislative session, various factions and individuals will shape a wide-ranging agenda that includes abortion, education and other hot-button issues as well as critical decisions about how to spend record levels of state funds.

Here's a rundown of all the key players and groups at work in Jefferson City as lawmakers and officials prepare to hash out policy and budget decisions through the next five months.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks at a dedication ceremony of Convoy Of Hopes' new World Distribution Center and a ground breaking for a $34 million dollar training facility and global headquarters in Republic on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

Gov. Mike Parson

He's no longer a member of the General Assembly, but as the top elected Republican in Jefferson City, Parson plays a significant role in setting the party's annual policy and budget priorities and holds veto power over any legislation he personally opposes.

The former Polk County Sheriff and state senator is expected to fully outline his top issues in the annual State of the State address on Jan. 19. His first formal move of the session came in December, when he asked that lawmakers authorize additional state spending to increase government employees' wages.

Senate leadership: Dave Schatz, Caleb Rowden and Mike Kehoe

This trio of Republicans dictate the pace, business and order of the higher chamber, effectively deciding whether bills live or die there.

Schatz, from Sullivan, serves as Senate president pro tem, presiding over the chamber when the lieutenant governor is absent and assigning bills to Senate committees. Last year, his signature policy push was an increase of the gas tax, which passed and became law despite outward hesitation by some Republicans. Schatz is running for U.S. Senate in a crowded GOP primary.

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden gives the invocation with Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe before Gov. Mike Parson’s 2021 State of the State address.

Rowden, the majority floor leader from Columbia, determines the order in which bills hit the full Senate floor for debates and votes. Rowden has frequently been vocal on issues of education; he declined to enter the race for Missouri's 4th Congressional district after consideration.

Kehoe, the lieutenant governor, presides over the Senate and breaks ties (which are generally rare with the current Senate makeup: 24 Republicans and 10 Democrats). He's seen by some as a possible candidate for governor when Parson's term ends.

All three have been on the receiving end of criticism from their more hardline Senate colleagues (see the Conservative Caucus below), who have most recently feuded with them over the rules and traditions of the chamber.

House leadership: Rob Vescovo and Dean Plocher

Vescovo, an Arnold Republican, is serving his second year as Speaker of the House, presiding over the chamber. Last year, he put his support behind tax credits for foster and adoptive parents; his endorsement and force of will behind a bill is often significant in a chamber that can be chaotic and at the mercy of a number of different groups and interests. Vesocvo will leave the House next year due to term limits.

House Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, left, confers with House Budget Chair Cody Smith, R-Carthage, during debate on a supplemental budget bill on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Plocher, a St. Louis County Republican, currently serves as majority floor leader and has been elected by his colleagues as the next Speaker. Last year, he was at the frontline of efforts to overturn voter-approved changes to Missouri's redistricting process.

Senate Conservative Caucus

Widely viewed as some of the most hardline members in the General Assembly, this Republican subgroup has complicated what at first glance would appear to be a chamber supermajority that can effectively steamroll party priorities to Gov. Mike Parson's desk.

The Conservative Caucus has on several occasions split with party leadership on key issues, pushing proposals farther right and calling those leaders' conservative bona fides into question. It comprises seven of the GOP's 24 seats in the chamber, holding enough votes to potentially prevent a majority for approval.

This year, they've pushed to withhold a key Medicaid tax to prohibit Planned Parenthood funding (eventually, it passed without that measure despite several members' protests); requested Gov. Mike Parson call a special session to ban vaccine mandates (Parson did not); and got in a shouting match with Senate leadership over the chamber's procedures. A GOP Senate meeting held in December excluded members of the group, the Missouri Independent reported.

Budget chairs: Cody Smith and Dan Hegeman

The first numbered bills of each legislative session are always assigned to budget bills — and most of the time, their priority in Jefferson City corresponds to that fact. Budget debates can become some of the most intense and complex in the legislature, as lawmakers, state officials and publicly-funded institutions work to solve the puzzle of where billions in state funding should go each year.

The two lawmakers who oversee that puzzle are Rep. Cody Smith, a Carthage Republican, and Sen. Dan Hegeman, a Cosby Republican, who chair the House and Senate budget committees. They play a pivotal role in deciding how money is allocated, how much of it is allocated and who gets what they want in a given year.

Rep. Crystal Quade, the Missouri House Minority Leader, answers questions during a 2019 press conference with the Democratic Caucus at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Democratic leaders: Crystal Quade and John Rizzo

The Show-Me State's trend toward red in recent years is reflected in the current state of the General Assembly, where Democrats' delegations are vastly outnumbered and primarily centered in metropolitan areas.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield and Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo of Independence take up the often thankless task of leading superminority caucuses through the session, and are the top active Democratic voices in the statehouse. Much of their political power is spent fighting off or diluting what they consider unacceptable legislation from Republicans, but members of their party also partner with lawmakers across the aisle to push bipartisan policy objectives across the finish line.

Lobbyists

Make no mistake — active elected officials aren't the only ones with sway in the Capitol building. Lobbyists from all industries and policy areas, from abortion rights to education and business, work day and night during the session to push their clients' or employers' policy goals. They work both privately, taking meetings with lawmakers, and publicly, testifying at hearings for certain bills.

Some of those lobbyists used to be lawmakers themselves; since term limits were imposed in Missouri, a number of legislators have (after a two-year window, per the constitution) registered as lobbyists after they leave state office to continue utilizing relationships and reputations they formed during their tenure in the legislature.

