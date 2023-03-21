Meet Mallory Edens, Aaron Rodgers' reported girlfriend and the daughter of billionaire Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens

Mallory Edens is dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly dating model Mallory Edens.

Edens, 26, is the daughter of billionaire and Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens.

She's a former college athlete who continues to advocate for women in sports.

Mallory Edens is the youngest daughter of billionaire Wesley Edens, who co-owns the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mallory Edens and Wesley Edens watch the Milwaukee Bucks play in 2020. Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images

Wesley Edens, who cofounded Fortress Investment Group in 1998, is worth an estimated $3.5 billion, according to Forbes. He and his wife, Lynn Edens, have four children: daughters Mallory and Madison, and sons Quentin and Ryan.

He and fellow billionaire Marc Lasry purchased the Bucks for $550 million in 2014, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

In 2019, Mallory Edens told ESPN that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a family friend who "sits next to us at so many games."

Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens. Photo by Getty Images

Rodgers has often been photographed sitting with Edens and her family at basketball games.

"He and my dad are friends," she told ESPN.

According to reports, Edens, 26, and Rodgers, 39, eventually began dating, and their relationship went public in January.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb, Mallory Edens, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at a Milwaukee Bucks game in December 2022. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

TMZ Sports spotted the pair sharing candy at a Bucks game in December, a month before their relationship made headlines.

In January, Sports Gossip was the first to report the news that they were dating, which was then confirmed by People magazine. An unnamed source told the magazine the relationship was "casual" but that they were "more than friends."

Rodgers had previously been engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, until they called off their engagement in February 2022.

Edens graduated from Princeton, where she ran as a Division I athlete in women's track and field, in 2018.

Mallory Edens in 2018. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She competed as a mid-distance runner, and she was also an equestrian during her high school years.

She has continued to advocate for women in sports.

Mallory Edens attends the 2019 NBA Awards. Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2017, Edens published an op-ed in Time magazine titled "The Problem With Pink Sport Jerseys" about how women are often marginalized in sports.

"There is nothing exceptional about a girl who is interested in sports," she wrote. "But by confining girls and young women to a section of pink jerseys, we imply that there somehow should be. We have an easier time imagining her on WAGS than we do on the field or in a team's front office facilities. We tell her, implicitly, that she can't be like Derek Jeter. In doing so, we also inform her that sports are masculine — probably before it ever occurred to her that they should be."

She has also been outspoken about supporting reproductive rights.

Mallory Edens in 2019. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Edens' Instagram bio features a link to a list of abortion funds published by The Cut. She also wrote a post condemning Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who was part of a student group that opposed affirmative action and admitting women to Princeton when he was a student there, for his role in striking down Roe v. Wade.

"Just because a bully grows up to wear a fancy robe and sit on the US Supreme Court does not mean he's no longer a bully," she wrote. "Your voice is not small and neither is your vote, please use them."

Edens now works as a model.

Mallory Edens in New York City in 2019. Gotham/GC Images

Edens is currently represented by the modeling agency Women Management Los Angeles, according to her Instagram bio. She has modeled for designers such as Alaïa and Alessandra Rich.

