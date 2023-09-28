Meet the man who makes the magic happen in Jackson
Daniel Martin, creator of Drinks and Deceptions, shows a bit of what magic awaits.
Daniel Martin, creator of Drinks and Deceptions, shows a bit of what magic awaits.
Gen Z creators are showing off their individuality with help from TikTok's latest "core." The post What’s the new ‘my core’ trend all about? appeared first on In The Know.
"Buy something because you want it and it makes you feel something." The post Fashion creator explains why people should ‘just buy pretty things’ to improve personal style appeared first on In The Know.
Gareth Edwards talks about the movie's futurist war between humans and artificial intelligence, and working with John David Washington on a grueling shooting schedule.
"Who cares how white she looks to you. At the end of the day, her father is still Filipino, which makes her half Filipino." The post Filipino American creator weighs in on conversation about Olivia Rodrigo’s ethnicity: ‘Have y’all just never seen a Wasian before?’ appeared first on In The Know.
"Everybody has the same desires, they want to feel sexy in what they wear," says Lockhart, a fashion influencer with a limb difference.
Serve Robotics, a partner of Uber Eats, provided LAPD with footage from one of its robots after an attempted theft. The robot was able to get away on its own.
Zapier today announced the launch of Canvas, a new tool that aims to help its users plan and diagram their business-critical processes -- with a fair bit of AI sprinkled in there to help them turn those processes into Zapier-based automations. Canvas is now in early access. Over the years, Zapier has moved from offering its customers the basic tools to connect one web service to another to allowing them to build rather complex integrations and workflow automations.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
They're baaack ... The Kardashian family returns to reality TV for a brand new season tomorrow.
For a generation, Michael Gambon defined one character in particular: Professor Albus Dumbledore.
Colorado's Travis Hunter and CSU's Henry Blackburn squash any notion of there being issues between the two.
Come along for the ride as we give this farmhouse dresser a whole new life using a few DIY tips and tricks. The post Watch this farmhouse dresser get a modern makeover in just a few easy steps appeared first on In The Know.
Serve up these delicious homemade eggs benedict with bacon and hollandaise sauce, and get ready for some raving reviews. The post Brunch is served with these homemade egg benedict! appeared first on In The Know.
With data being considered the new oil, India, the world's second-largest internet market after China, is looking to establish a dedicated entity to manage the data it generates and set up rules and regulations for non-personal and anonymized personal data. The Indian government plans to propose setting up the National Data Management Office, according to a draft Digital India Bill seen by TechCrunch. According to the proposal, the new entity will be overseen by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and will help set up rules for data governance in the country, per the draft proposal, which is yet to be made public.
As a host of game shows have their season premieres, celebs feature prominently, win (and lose) big and share plenty of laughs.
You read that right. Jalon Daniels & Co. could pose some problems for the Longhorns.
Stat Nerd Thursday has arrived. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 4. The two also preview a juicy TNF matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.
Meta’s Quest headsets have long been reliably consumer focused -- at least until last year’s Quest Pro launch. Meta, like Magic Leap and Microsoft before it, has seen the writing on the wall. At today’s Connect conference in Menlo Park, California, Meta teased Meta Quest for Business.
The show that was supposed to be Lionel Messi’s became a showcase for one of Major League Soccer’s other hottest teams.
Facebook's parent is expected to make the Meta Quest 3 the centerpiece of the event. While companies like Magic Leap have pivoted the entirety of their focus to corporate training and prototyping, Meta is still extremely invested in consumer. While VR/AR haven't been the rousing success Mark Zuckerberg et al. have been hoping for, Meta has a significant headstart ahead of the rest of the industry (excepting maybe Vive and PlayStation VR).