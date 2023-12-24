Meet Maricopa
Maricopa loves to travel! Welcome to the Fox2 Animal House!
Johnell Davis scored 35 points to lead the Owls in a thriller in the desert.
Hey, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the top tech -- and tech-related -- stories over the past several days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Comcast and Mr. Cooper customer data being stolen, electric scooter company Bird filing for bankruptcy, Adobe ending its Figma acquisition plans, and Apple being forced by the International Trade Commission (ITC) to halt sales of the Apple Watch.
Lawrence will reportedly travel to Tampa.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
A movie titled “Ferrari,” for some, has to be less about a character named Ferrari and way more about Ferraris. The movie used hundreds of them.
Holiday-related stress can take a toll on your libido. Experts offer some ways you can get it back on track.
“By all metrics, he’s a sensation."
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30.
Tweens are having their birthday parties at boba tea shops and guzzling tapioca pearls. Here's what parents and experts say about it.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. The decline and fall of SVB: Much has happened since the chaos at Silicon Valley Bank unfolded earlier this year, but the sudden and shocking downfall of what was effectively the family bank of tech sent waves throughout the global technology landscape. Chaos at OpenAI: Another weekend-powered period of high drama in tech this year was the defenestration of Sam Altman from his role at OpenAI, only for the tide to entirely flip in short order, Altman back to the co, and most of the folks who wanted him out gone themselves.
Let's face it — sometimes, stocking stuffers are even better than actual gifts. From a $4 moisturizing lip balm to the Theragun mini, anyone would absolutely love these.
The buzziest comebacks of 2023: messy divorces, Taylor Swift's squad and more.
Another weekly drop put the rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage at 6.67%, marking the eighth consecutive decline.
I'll be home for Christmas — but I'm booking a hotel: Why being a houseguest can bring anxiety.
With mortgage rates below 7% and home prices still elevated, here's what you need to know about buying a house this year.
Score comfort, support and a massive discount.
We drive and review the Lotus Emira V6 First Edition with a manual transmission.
Rising Medicare expenses, a smaller Social Security COLA, and potential taxes on benefits loomed large going into 2024.
Buying a house can take anywhere from four to nearly seven months. Here's a timeline from preapproval to closing.
A full 68% of Americans say Kate Cox should have been allowed to have an abortion in her state.