Meet Mark Plaster: He helps nonprofits with strategic planning and developing leaders

Mark Plaster runs Markwood Partners, a company that helps nonprofits develop leaders. He says one of the biggest changes in leadership strategies over the years has been highlighting the role of leaders in attracting, developing and retaining talent.

Mark Plaster graduated from Garfield High School in Akron and then went on to earn a bachelor’s in engineering from the University of Akron. He has found similarities between the engineering world and developing leaders in the business world, which he does working for his company, Markwood Partners LLC.

“All of my clients are not-for-profit organizations with lean budgets and staffs,” he said. “In over 25 years of working in the corporate world before starting Markwood Partners, I worked with organizations with plenty of resources for identifying and developing leaders.

"My current clients have nowhere near the same resources. My mission is to distill what I learned in 25 years about developing leaders and organizations and make it accessible to those doing critical work in our community. The leaders of these organizations serve our community doing work the rest of us couldn’t or wouldn’t want to do— why wouldn’t I do whatever I can to support them? I am proud to have built relationships in the community that make this important work possible."

Plaster said one of the biggest changes in leadership strategies over the years has been highlighting the role of leaders in attracting, developing and retaining talent for their organization.

“It is not enough anymore to just manage the business," he said. "Leaders need to set a compelling direction for the organization, align people and processes to work together and help employees build commitment to the organization’s mission. None of that happens without a relentless focus on people as the lifeblood of the organization.”

Plaster lives in North Canton with his wife Karen and their daughters Madison and Eleanor, and son Ethan.

Share what Markwood Partners LLC does.

The tagline for Markwood Partners is “Developing Leaders and the Organizations They Serve.” I do that by providing services in three areas:

Consulting on topics such as strategic planning, employee engagement, succession planning, etc.

Leadership development programs such as a Leader Forum for executive directors and CEOs, and an Emerging Leader Program for frontline leaders.

Individual leadership coaching, where I partner one-on-one with leaders to support them in leading the change they want to create for their organizations.

What sparks your interest in talent management and leadership coaching?

I think in some ways my engineering background drew me to the talent management sphere. Engineering stresses a focus on systems — how different processes work together to create an outcome.

Since organizations are collections of people systems, I realized the value of aligning all the people processes. If you can determine whom you want to be as an organization — your vision, mission and values — then be intentional in selecting the right people, helping them grow and develop, and connecting them to the purpose of the organization, you have built the foundation for success.

Would you summarize some of the most common workplace problems leaders have?

I think the biggest current problem for my clients is finding workers. Finding employees who share the organization’s mission and values is critical.

The work is tough and none of the organizations are going to compete on the basis of salaries. The work isn’t for everybody — behavioral health, addiction and recovery, homelessness, domestic violence, etc.

So I encourage my clients to be really clear about who they are, what they value, and what makes their work fulfilling. That clarity serves to redirect potential employees who would ultimately struggle in the organization.

It is a lot of work for leaders to focus on finding the right talent, but their efforts make all the difference.

How do you keep your knowledge up to date?

As a consultant, a big part of my value is in bringing new ideas to my clients. I spend a lot of time reading and researching sources such as the Center for Creative Leadership, McKinsey, Harvard Business Review, and The Next Big Idea Club.

My role is to take the latest thinking, distill the key messages, and package them in a way that helps my clients move their organizations forward. My clients are less interested in research and theory and more focused on how to apply new ideas in practical and actionable ways.

One for fun: If you could change anything about yourself, what would it be?

Having started my career after college as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, I would have given myself 20/20 vision. At the time, less-than-perfect vision kept me from my dream of being a pilot.

To this day I am fascinated by airplanes and have a phone app to track whenever any military flights are in the skies overhead.

