Meet the members of The Baltimore Sun’s Business and Civic Hall of Fame, class of 2022 | COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun is pleased to announce the 2022 class of inductees into our Business and Civic Hall of Fame, chosen for their leadership and community endeavors. We will honor these 13 accomplished women and men and at an awards banquet to be held at The Center Club in Baltimore on June 2, and in a special section to be published shortly thereafter.

This year’s honorees are:

Andre M. Davis

A Baltimore native, Andre M. Davis has had a long career in the legal world, first as an attorney at the federal level, and later as a judge, serving on Baltimore City District Court and eventually as a senior judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, among other courts. After leaving the appeals court in 2017, he became city solicitor of Baltimore until his retirement in 2020. Judge Davis has held leadership roles in Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Central Maryland; the Baltimore Urban Debate League; and the youth leadership group, Community Law in Action.

Wanda Q. Draper

Wanda Q. Draper, who grew up in Baltimore, is well known in the area as a longtime journalist, working as a reporter and columnist at The Sun from 1973 to 1983, and a talk-show host on Maryland Public Television. She went on to work in community and public affairs at the National Aquarium and WBAL-TV, before taking the helm of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American history & Culture in 2016. Ms. Draper is credited with revitalizing the once struggling museum, leveraging her relationships to raise revenue, increase attendance and boost its online presence.

Rebecca Alban Hoffberger

The founder, director and primary curator of the always innovative American Visionary Art Museum plans to retire this spring, 38 years after coming up with the concept for the much lauded institution with her late husband, LeRoy E. Hoffberger, and 27 years after opening its doors. Today, AVAM is internationally known for exhibitions by self-taught artists focusing on social justice issues through philosophical, and often humorous, art. Next up on Ms. Hoffberger’ agenda? Writing a play.

Story continues

Earl and Darielle Linehan

Earl and Darielle Linehan are noted for their philanthropy, particularly at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, where they developed the Linehan Artists Scholars Program with a generous gift in 1997 and endowed the program in 2015. The school’s concert hall is named after the couple. But many also recognize Ms. Linehan as the founder of Baltimore’s much-loved Ivy Bookshop, which she sold in 2011. Mr. Linehan is also President of Woodbrook Capital private equity firm.

Maggie McIntosh

A former teacher and member of the House of Delegates since 1992, Maggie McIntosh was the first openly gay Maryland legislator and the first woman to serve as Democratic majority leader, blazing a trail for others behind her on both fronts. She was pivotal to the legalization of same-sex marriage in the state and made improving public education a focus of her political career. Ms. McIntosh will retire at the end of her term this year, much to the disappointment of her North Baltimore constituents.

Deborah Phelps

Many know her as the mother of Olympic super swimmer Michael Phelps, but Deborah Phelps has a long list of accomplishments of her own. The Allegany County native started her career as a home economics teacher in Harford County public schools, before moving to Baltimore County, where she continued her career in education and added the role of swim mom to her three children. She went on to become the executive director of the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, where many say her leadership has been transformational. Ms. Phelps is an author, motivational speaker and member of multiple advisory boards.

E. Albert Reece

The longtime dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine will retire at the end of this academic year, after 16 years as dean. But E. Albert Reece is not done at medical school; he will return to the faculty, leading the Center for Birth Defects Research and continuing studies he began in his lab, looking into the biomolecular mechanisms of diabetes-induced birth defects. Dr. Reece is credited with helping the school expand its capabilities and bringing in significantly more research funding.

Paul B. Rothman

Effective July 1, the dean of Johns Hopkins’ medical school and the CEO of its health system will retire after a 10-year tenure at the top. Paul B. Rothman, a rheumatologist and molecular immunologist, is known as a “passionate scientist, dedicated investigator and deeply caring physician,” according to colleagues. Among the work Dr. Rothman will be best remembered for is his development of the offices of Well-Being, and Diversity and Inclusion, as well as the institution’s laudable response to the pandemic.

Laurie Schwartz

Laurie Schwartz is known as a tireless advocate for Baltimore’s businesses and residents. She helped create the Downtown Partnership in the 1980s, then ran it for the next 15 years as its president. She worked in City Hall under Mayor Martin O’Malley, then as an independent consultant before becoming executive director of the nonprofit Waterfront Partnership in 2010. Ms. Schwartz is also a talented painter and an avid swimmer, with plans to swim across the harbor once the partnership’s Healthy Harbor initiative makes it safe to do so.

Clair Zamoiski Segal

A fundraiser who counts among her clients the Babe Ruth Museum, Enoch Pratt Free Library and Center Stage, Clair Zamoiski Segal served as director of the Baltimore Mayor’s Advisory Committee on Art and Culture for 15 years and is today chair of the board of trustees of the Baltimore Museum of Art. During her tenure, the museum has made bold moves to modernize and increase equity in both its collections, by diversifying its works, and among staff, raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour and inviting security guards to curate an exhibition, Guarding the Art, set to open later this month.

William Stromberg

William Stromberg retired at the end of 2021 as the president and CEO of T. Rowe Price, after a 35-year career with the Baltimore-based money management firm, launched after a stint as a summer intern in 1986. He continues to serve on the company’s board as non-executive chair. Mr. Stromberg also serves on the board of trustees of Johns Hopkins University, where he earned a bachelor’s in engineering, and is chair of the Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering advisory council.

Alfred C.D. Vaughn

Alfred C.D. Vaughn, the longtime pastor of Sharon Baptist Church in Baltimore, is widely considered a living legend among Baptist ministers — and was named so in 2010 by the Reginald F. Lewis Museum. Rev. Dr. Vaughn served as the president of the Ministers’ Conference of Baltimore and Vicinity for multiple terms and was recognized as a “dear friend” whose accomplishments “reach far beyond the walls of his church” by U.S. Rep Elijah E. Cummings in 2007. The Rev. Dr. Vaughn spoke at the congressman’s funeral, along with former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, in 2019.

The Baltimore Sun editorial board offers opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. It is separate from the newsroom.