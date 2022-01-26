Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish

HAVEN DALEY
·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world.

In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at the California Academy of Sciences believe it is about 90 years old, with no known living peers.

Methuselah is a 4-foot-long (1.2-meter), 40-pound (18.1-kilogram) Australian lungfish that was brought to the San Francisco museum in 1938 from Australia.

A primitive species with lungs and gills, Australian lungfish are believed to be the evolutionary link between fish and amphibians.

No stranger to publicity, Methuselah's first appearance in the San Francisco Chronicle was in 1947: “These strange creatures — with green scales looking like fresh artichoke leaves — are known to scientists as a possible ‘missing link’ between terrestrial and aquatic animals."

Until a few years ago, the oldest Australian lungfish was at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. But that fish, named Granddad, died in 2017 at the age of 95.

“By default, Methuselah is the oldest,” said Allan Jan, senior biologist at the Academy and the fish’s keeper. Methuselah’s caretakers believe the fish is female, although it’s difficult to determine the species’ sex without a risky blood draw. The Academy plans to send a tiny sample of her fin to researchers in Australia, who will try to confirm the sex and figure out the fish’s exact age.

Jan says Methuselah likes getting rubbed on her back and belly and has a “mellow" personality.

“I tell my volunteers, pretend she’s an underwater puppy, very mellow, gentle, but of course if she gets spooked she will have sudden bouts of energy. But for the most part she’s just calm,” Jan said. Methuselah has developed a taste for seasonal figs.

“She's a little picky and only likes figs when they are fresh and in season. She won't eat them when they're frozen," said Jeanette Peach, spokeswoman for the California Academy of Sciences.

The Academy has two other Australian lungfish that are younger, both believed to be in their 40s or 50s, Jan said.

The Australian lungfish is now a threatened species and can no longer be exported from Australian waters so biologists at the Academy say it’s unlikely they’ll get a replacement once Methuselah passes away.

“We just give her the best possible care we can provide, and hopefully she thrives," Jan said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Ghostly monkey among 224 new Mekong region species

    A monkey with ghostly white circles around its eyes is among 224 new species listed in the World Wildlife Fund’s latest update on the greater Mekong region. The conservation group’s report, released Wednesday, highlights the need to protect the rich biodiversity and habitats in the region, which includes Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar. The monkey, a new species of Popa langur found on the extinct Mt. Popa volcano in Myanmar, was the only new mammal.

  • Ozzie, the world's oldest male gorilla, found dead at Atlanta zoo. He was 61.

    The world’s oldest male gorilla and the third-oldest gorilla in the world died this week.

  • Sean Payton, ex-Eagles assistant, stepping away from New Orleans Saints

    Sean Payton, who spent two seasons with the Eagles as quarterbacks coach, will step away from the New Orleans Saints after 16 seasons as the team's head coach.

  • How to transform Florida's dead sea urchins

    👋 Hey, Selene here!After I saw that thousands of dead sea urchins washed up on Madeira Beach over the weekend, most probably because of recent storms, I knew I had to get my hands on those little spiky guys. Why? In the name of crafts.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.😍 Expectation: A beautiful bloom of air plant jellyfish.😩 Reality: After walking in the cold to bring my stinky loot home, I spent hours with a bathtub full of urchin guts and an aching back

  • What spiders are afraid of: Bacteria eating worms drive tarantulas to starvation

    Arachnophobia is the technical term for an irrational or severe fear of spiders. It’s also the name of an incredibly campy yet satisfying horror film from 1990. In the movie, a previously undiscovered species of spider makes its way to California by hitching a ride in a casket. Once there, it breeds with another species and begins a hostile takeover of the town. It would have succeeded too, if not for Jeff Daniels. In honor of his heroic fictional efforts, Daniels has now been immortalized in th

  • Horseshoe crab harvest changes could affect threatened red knots, conservation groups warn

    The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission will consider changes to how horseshoe crab harvest limits are set Jan. 26.

  • Pufferfish has emergency dental work after teeth grow so big she can't eat

    Goldie the porcupine pufferfish had to have surgery to cut her 'beak' down.

  • California Authorities Positively Identify Remains Of Missing Woman Who Vanished In 1977

    More than 44 years after a 27-year-old woman mysteriously vanished in California, authorities have positively identified her “partial skeletal remains.” The remains, including a skull, were discovered in 1986—nine years after she vanished—by a survey crew along an embankment of the Ortega Highway in Lake Elsinore, but at the time authorities were unable to positively identify the victim, who had been shot in the head, according to a statement from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

  • Great white shark Sable pings off Vero Beach, according to OCEARCH. Is she alone?

    OCEARCH named the great white shark after Sable Island National Park Reserve where she was tagged in 2021. She is the nonprofit's 76th tagged shark.

  • Fall River man, 86, constructs intricate models out of LEGOs. Take a look at his collection

    Bob Higgins of Fall River picked up a new hobby last year: building intricate models out of LEGOs.

  • Algal bloom crisis to get worse in Florida

    Red tide in Florida may soon be uncontrollable.What's happening: A task force appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to address the state's algal bloom crisis concluded that "without hard work and careful planning," more people will suffer from respiratory illnesses and more animals will die, per Inside Climate News. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The biological devastation we saw — and smelled — this summer on Tampa Ba

  • Idaho cities top the list of most overvalued real estate markets

    Data: Fitch Ratings; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosIdaho real estate prices continue to soar, with home prices in ’tater state cities topping the ranks of the country’s most-overvalued markets, according to Fitch Ratings.The credit rating company compares current market prices with a proprietary estimate of “sustainable” prices, using the discrepancy to determine which cities are “overvalued” or “undervalued.”Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Id

  • Rare eagle seen in Maine, wowing birders, might stay a bit

    A rare species of eagle that has thrilled bird lovers and baffled scientists since arriving in Maine last month might not be in a hurry to leave. It has stuck to Maine's middle coast, eating fish and ducks and attracting hundreds of birdwatchers from all over the world. The bird is far off course, and it's still unclear why it came here at all, said Doug Hitchcox, staff naturalist at Maine Audubon.

  • Tonga volcano ‘hundreds of times’ more powerful than Hiroshima bomb explosion, NASA says

    The undersea volcano that erupted off the coast of Tonga this month was “hundreds of times” more powerful than the nuclear bomb that hit Hiroshima in World War II, according to NASA. The Jan. 15 blast of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano, which triggered tsunami waves which stretched to the Pacific Coast in the U.S. The eruption, which spewed ash across the many of Tonga islands, was heard ...

  • Lauren Book: Florida state senator reveals hacker has been selling her stolen nude photos online since 2000

    Ms Book is sponsoring legislation to strengthen revenge porn laws

  • Plastic rope washes ashore in southwest Washington. In Whatcom, it finds new life

    It’s a process increasingly catching the eye of companies along the West Coast.

  • Western monarchs rebound but still below historic population

    The number of Western monarch butterflies overwintering in California rebounded to more than 247,000 a year after fewer than 2,000 appeared, but the tally remained far below the millions that were seen in the 1980s, leaders of an annual count said Tuesday. The Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count revealed the highest number of butterflies in five years but it is still less than 5% of the 1980s population, said Emma Pelton, senior endangered species biologist with the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. Pelton said she was ecstatic about the turnabout but cautioned that it did not indicate a recovery of the species.

  • 'His legacy will be everlasting': Exeter Deputy Police Chief Michael Munck retiring

    Exeter Deputy Police Chief Michael Munck is planning to retire on Jan. 28. He is looking forward to spending more time with his family.

  • Airbus to create own airline to rent out whale plane

    Airbus plans to charter out its whale-shaped Beluga transport planes - whose main job until now has been to ferry aircraft parts between its plants in Europe - to help other industries haul urgently-needed outsized machinery by air. Airbus said the move to rent out spare capacity on its existing Beluga ST and new Beluga XL transporters would lead to the creation of a commercial-cargo airline subsidiary from 2023. Weeks after ending output of the world's largest passenger jet, the A380, Airbus is planning a new role for what could be the West's largest commercial freighter by volume, the Beluga.

  • How many bones do penguins have?

    Specialized anatomy means flightless penguins are master swimmers. Christopher Michel , CC BY-SA Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How many bones do penguins have? – Sawyer, age 7, Media, Pennsylvania As a zoo and wildlife veterinarian, I sometimes take care of penguins – both in the wild and in aquariums and zoos. I’m always fascinated when I have to take X-rays of an injured bi