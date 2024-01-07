Meet Our Mid-Valley: Instagram group trying to help parents answer "Mom, what's next?"

Kids play at Keizer Rapids Park, one of the locations highlighted by Mom What's Next Salem.

A local Instagram group is looking to help parents answer the eternal question: "Mom, what's next?"

The Salem chapter of Mom What's Next was recently revived by local parent Allie Demars.

"People are really excited about seeing a one-stop shop for all of the activities and things that you would want to get your kids involved in, about how easy it is to access and how it's a completely free resource for families to get ahold of," Demars said.

Recent features include Big Leaf Coffeehouse and Grill at Smith Creek Village — an ideal stop for families on a hike at Silver Falls — as well as playgrounds and a petting zoo at Bauman's Farm & Garden, the Discovery Room at the Salem Public Library and a morning trip to Mt. Angel.

Animals graze at Bauman's Farm, one of the locations highlighted by Mom What's Next Salem.

Demars includes as much information in the post as possible, including hours, age-suitability and whether bathrooms are available to help parents feel empowered and comfortable enough to embark on new adventures.

The Mom What's Next community originated in Portland in 2017 when the mom of two young kids felt simultaneously overwhelmed by the options of activities to do with her children and hindered by her lack of knowledge. To help herself and other parents feel more prepared and adventurous, she started an Instagram page to share ideas and details about hikes, libraries, holiday activities and museums.

The concept soon expanded to other states and was on track to be in more than 100 cities by the end of 2023, with local MWN city managers handling local Instagram accounts and posting original and submitted ideas.

MWN leaders said their goal is to make it possible for local parents and parents traveling to new areas to easily pull up family-friendly activities.

Demars said she was a fan of the Portland group and decided to revive the inactive Salem group when she moved to the area with her 2-year-old twins three months ago.

She said the research and sharing of ideas have helped her explore her new home and discover places to take her family.

"Just being able to stop in at Mom, What's Next and see all of that at your fingertips gave me the confidence to try and go new places with my twins," she said. "What we really want is to create a collaborative community of people who can interact with other families and also feel confident going into an adventure with their children"

Demars said she tries to check out every neighborhood in the group's coverage area, which includes Marion and Polk counties, and highlights smaller cities, such as Independence, Silverton and Monmouth, that might be off the beaten path for some.

Passengers ride on Salem's Riverfront Carousel, one of the locations highlighted by Mom What's Next Salem.

So far, she said she's enjoyed stopping at the Riverfront Carousel, downtown spots like Dolce Mama's and Ike Box and local parks like Wes Bennett in south Salem. Demars said she hopes to expand the page and start meetups once the weather improves.

She stressed the importance of the collaborative nature of the group.

"If you have an adventure, please feel free to submit it so that we can also share it with others," Demars said. "Who knows — you could impact someone else's experiences with their children and getting out there. They could be nervous to get out, so seeing someone else doing it can also help."

The Instagram group is at instagram.com/momwhatsnextsalem and adventure ideas can be submitted via Direct Message.

