Meet Our Mid-Valley: Kim Choeychan, owner of Salem Aerial Dance Company

At left, Eden Swain, 17, rehearses with other dancers as they prepare for their Winter Wonderland show at Salem Aerial Dance Company.

From the ceiling, giant red curtain-like silks hang from a simple pulley system connected to the walls. Five hoops, or lyras, are hung on the wall behind them. On the floor are various mats that Kim Choeychan walks across as she straightens up the studio before her students come in for their lessons.

Choeychan is the owner and artistic director of Salem Aerial Dance Company. The SADC is the first and only of its kind in Salem, introducing and encouraging youth and adults in the community to try aerial dance.

"Aerial really challenges the mind and body in such a unique way," Choeychan said. "There are a lot of people who see aerial performances and think, 'I could never!' but … any body that moves and exists can do aerial."

Why did Kim Choeychan choose aerial dance?

Choeychan didn't get into aerial dance until she reached adulthood. She grew up doing hip hop at a studio and graduated in 2014 from the University of Oregon with a dance degree.

An aerial show performed by friends inspired her to try it out.

She took classes with the A-WOL Dance Collective in Portland, eventually joining and performing with the group for several years. Choeychan, originally from Eugene, said aerial dance studios are popular in Portland and her hometown, but there was no presence in Salem.

She and her husband decided to move to Salem in 2020, with the idea of eventually opening her own studio. Because she didn't yet have studio space, she commuted to a studio in Canby and offered private lessons in her backyard with a rig. During this time, she gave birth to their daughter.

She began dabbling in viewing properties in 2021. In summer 2022, she was shown the current north Salem space and decided it was perfect. After a few months of working with an architectural engineer to rig up the aerial dance equipment, SADC opened in September.

"When I opened my studio, it was a leap of faith," Choeychan said. "I didn't know anyone, had only worked in Portland, but I just knew Salem needed (something different) to challenge their mind and body … as much as it was scary to open during such a vulnerable time, it felt like just the right time, too."

Salem Aerial Dance Company's beginnings

Acrobatics, aerial dance and circus have a lot of crossover and infusion between styles, Choeychan said. SADC is a circus school and dance studio, but there is no training in tumbling styles.

SADC has two components, a youth dance company and an adult recreational series.

The youth dance company is run similarly to companies of other dance disciplines, requiring dancers to come in and train and practice multiple times a week. From young children to teenagers, the company involvement and training is rigorous, Choeychan said.

"For our youth company, we set our choreography to music and have specific timing," Choeychan said. "This space, to me, does things through a dance lens in that sense."

Choeychan said the dancers who train in the company are considering futures in the art form. She said it's not just about that, but having them learn to work together and being responsible. There are now over 60 students in the program, with company performances regularly held at the studio.

The adult recreational side is more relaxed an open regardless of skill level. Classes are offered for those new to aerial to those with intermediate/advanced skills in both silks and lyra. There are about 25 committed adult members who come regularly, Choeychan said.

There is no music or time training for the adults. The emphasis is on learning skills which makes it more acrobatic. Choeychan emphasized one of the best aspects of aerial is how people of all weights and sizes can participate.

"I love how accessible aerial is for people, and it's special in that way," Choeychan said. "There's no one way anyone who does aerial has to look or be — you can do any of it with enough training."

The equipment is on a pulley and is safe for weight of over 10,000 pounds, Choeychan said. Rock climbing ropes are used in the system, and many pieces of equipment are similar to what is used for climbing.

Choeychan said she hopes future growth extends to the adult side of the dance company. One of the first projects is a collaboration with Empowerment Pole and Fitness in co-producing a 21+ show, "Quixotic," on Feb. 10 at the Reed Opera House Ballroom.

"It's so much fun to see people just fall in love with this art form," Choeychan said. "The circus community is just a positive space of learning, and I love watching people's growth and journey."

For more information on classes and performance schedules, visit the studio's website at salemaerialdancecompany.org, and Instagram page @salemaerialdanceco.

Address: 1793 Silverton Road NE Ste. 120.

