Meet Midas, a playful and sweet old soul. Donors have helped with his special health needs

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.

Midas

Midas is a sweet old soul who is affectionate, playful and talkative. He has Stage 2 renal disease and receives daily medication and twice a week SC fluid. SPCA Florida will support his future health needs thanks to the generosity of two donors.

Gender: Male

Age: 9+ Yrs.

Weight: 10 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Orange

Orphaned Since: April 20, 2023

Adoption Fee: $50

Midas is a sweet old soul who recently lost his loving home and friend of nine years. Thankfully, his previous owner had the forethought to sign up for Lifetime Care for Cats, which allows pets to immediately enter our shelter if the owner becomes incapacitated or passes away. Midas is reserved at first but is an affectionate, playful, and talkative fella. He loves to be brushed and has the cutest little smirk that just screams I’m a handsome fella! This sweet boy will be your best furry friend and loyal companion. Watch Midas play at: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ktmxoYOyPt0. Midas has health challenges and needs a special guardian angel to care for him. Midas has Stage 2 renal disease and receives oral daily medication and twice a week SC fluid for life. SPCA Florida will steadfastly support his future health needs thanks to the generosity of two donors. One donor, who adores Midas, will pay for fluids/lines/needles for the rest of his life with the stipulation that he become and remain a client at SPCA Florida’s Medical Center. Another donor, who is passionate about supporting the needs of senior cats, will pay for his initial exam and two additional exams at SPCA Florida’s Medical Center. She will also pay for one year of his prescription food, Hill’s Science Diet KD – both wet and dry – when ordered through our Medical Center. Midas would love to meet you so, stop by SPCA Florida for some purring pleasure with him. For more information, please visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Tempura

Tempura is a beautiful brown tabby brought in from a hoarding case. She has never known what having a clean, loving home is. She is a little girl full of energy who loves to play. She is great with other cats and loves her treats.

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years

Weight: 6 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Brown Tabby

Orphaned Since: Dec. 29

Adoption Fee: $50

Tempura was named after a famous Japanese dish and is looking for her next sushi place. She’s a beautiful brown tabby brought in from a hoarding case. She has never known what having a clean, loving home is. She is a little girl full of fun-loving energy who loves to play. She is bright eyed, full of life and totally stoked that she has a bright big space to run around in at SPCA Florida. What she really needs though is a forever family who will take her home and show her what love is. Tempura may be a little shy at first, but once she warms up to you, her fondness for you will shine. She is great with other cats and loves her treats. Please come see Tempura in Tinker’s Legacy Cattery at SPCA Florida. For more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Lucky

Lucky is a 2-year-old black-mouth cur who tips the scales at 53 pounds. He should be the only pet in the home and kept away from cats and farm critters. He's super energetic but also loves epic cuddlethons. He understands some basic commands.

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years

Weight: 53 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Black Mouth Cur – Tan/Black

Orphaned Since: Jan. 16

Adoption Fee: $250

Lucky is a 2-year-old black-mouth cur who tips the scales at 53 pounds. He should be the only pet in the home. Because he's hard-wired with a strong prey drive, he should be kept away from cats and farm critters. He's super energetic but also loves epic cuddlethons. Pet him anywhere and he'll be your bestie. He understands some basic commands but could use some more. He's a tad shy from the get-go and needs to warm up to strangers (people and canine) on his own terms. So “Do you feel lucky?” If you do, come see Lucky at SPCA Florida. For more information, visit: www.spcaflorida.org.

Blondie

Blondie is 1 year old and was found as a stray, so her puppy life is a mystery. She was microchipped, but the owner couldn't be found. She's a big lovebug. She's housetrained and walks very well on a leash. She doesn't care for other dogs.

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year

Weight: 60 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Medium Sized Mixed Breed – Blonde

Orphaned Since: Jan. 18

Adoption Fee: $250

They say blondes have more fun. With Blondie, that could be true. She's 1 year old and was found as a stray, so her puppy life up to this point is a mystery. An exam revealed body art – a tattoo next to a spay site, so no more puppies from Blondie. She was microchipped, but the owner was unable to be found. Since arriving at SPCA Florida in mid-January, the team evaluated her personality and found that she's one big lovebug. She's been housetrained and walks very well on a leash. She's healthy — fleas are history — and waiting to take a walk with you. She doesn't care for other dogs and should be the only four-footed fur baby in your pack. Visit Blondie at SPCA Florida. Find out more at: www.spcaflorida.org.

