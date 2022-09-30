Meet Some of the Most Important Women in Crypto

Singularity University / YouTube.com

GOBankingRates spent September celebrating Women in Crypto with features on some of the most impactful women in the field.

We started with a look at two of the most powerful, SEC Commissioner Hester “Crypto Mom” Peirce and Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood, and we published several Q&As with other leading Women in Crypto.

“I find it incredibly encouraging and inspiring to see powerful women make their mark in a space currently dominated by men. This is a reinforcement that of course there’s space for us in crypto,” said Diana Brown, head of people at Eco. “Thus far, a few inspiring women have achieved leadership positions and are guiding the way for us — a reminder that there’s plenty of room for all of us. We get to create the experience we want in these early days of crypto.”

Here’s a look back at our month focused on Women in Crypto:

