Meet Muriel Bowser, the mayor of DC who turned a street near the White House into a Black Lives Matter monument and has become a key player of the anti-Trump movement

Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, DC, recently ordered the protest slogan "Black Lives Matter" be painted on a street in front of the White House.

It's a bold statement to President Donald Trump, who's encouraged increased use of police and military force against peaceful protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Here's a closer look at Bowser's political career, and what's led her to become one of the more prominent faces of the resistance movement.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, DC, recently renamed a street in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza" and had the protest slogan painted on the street in massive yellow letters.

Muriel Bowser Black Lives Matter.JPG More

Reuters

Source: Business Insider

The move comes after President Donald Trump had peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park tear-gassed to disperse them so he could take photos in front of a nearby church.

Muriel Bowser walking More

Eric Thayer/Reuters

“There was a dispute this week about whose street it is, and Mayor Bowser wanted to make it abundantly clear whose street it is and honor the peaceful demonstrators who assembled Monday night,” said John Falcicchio, the mayor’s chief of staff.

Muriel Bowser protest More

Reuters

Source: Houston Chronicle

In recent weeks, Trump and Bowser have exchanged heated tweets after Trump falsely accused Bowser of "always looking for money & help," and saying she "wouldn't let the DC police get involved" in controlling recent protests. Bowser replied by calling Trump "a scared man."

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Washington. Bowser announced the start of the Phase 1 response to the coronavirus in Washington is to begin Friday, May 29. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) More

Associated Press

Source: The Washington Post

While this is arguably the most media attention the DC mayor has received in recent years, Bowser, 47, has been busy behind the scenes leading a number of initiatives in the nation's capital. Most recently, this included the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Muriel Bowser 3 More

Muriel Bowser

Over the years, she's advocated for raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, more public support for prison inmates once released, affordable child care, and boosting funding for public education.

Muriel Bowser More